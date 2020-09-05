Kentucky Derby 2020 Winner: Bob Baffert's Authentic Celebration, Reaction

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The 146th running of the Kentucky Derby belongs to Authentic and the celebration is already underway.

The Bob Baffert-trained horse crossed the finish line in 2:00.61 and ahead of Tiz The Law, Mr. Big News and Honor A. P. at Churchill Downs in the rescheduled Derby.

It's the sixth victory at the Kentucky Derby for Baffert, tying the record held by Ben Jones for the most all-time among trainers and sets the record for the most Triple Crown races won by a single trainer at 16.

Tiz the Law's run for the Triple Crown is over after winning the Belmont Stakes while jockey John R. Velazquez collects his third victory at the Kentucky Derby.

"I have to say thank you to Bob and all the owners," Velasquez said on the track afterwards. "Every partner, they've really been great. ... I'm glad they were there for me. From the beginning Bob said 'I've got a good one for you."

Tiz the Law entered as the morning line favorite (3-5), followed by Honor A. P. (5-1) and Authentic (8-1). Famed trainer Bob Baffert had two entries on Saturday with Authentic and Thousand Words (15-1), but the latter was scratched 20 minutes before post time after bucking while leaving the paddock.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Jimmy Barnes, the assistant trainer for Baffert, broke his hand during Thousand Words' fall and left Churchill Downs in an ambulance at the same time Authentic entered the starting gate. The sudden swing had Baffert choking up during his post-race interview on the way to the Winner's Circle.

"This is the most emotional," Baffert said. "We kept saying do it for Jimmy."

There were concerns heading into the race that Authentic wouldn't have the stamina to contend in the 1¼-mile race. Those concerns weren't held by Baffert, however, who felt confident heading into Saturday.

"He was training lights out," Baffert said. "Just the best he's ever trained. … He was our No. 1 pick from the beginning."