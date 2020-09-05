Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Blake Jarwin Just as Explosive as Cooper, Gallup, Lamb

LM Otero/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott gave strong praise to starting tight end Blake Jarwin while speaking on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Friday (via Jon Machota of The Athletic):

Jarwin will be the team's top tight end after Jason Witten left in free agency for the Las Vegas Raiders. The Cowboys clearly have confidence in his ability to take over the position after signing Jarwin to a four-year, $22 million contract this offseason.

Jarwin has never been heavily featured in the Cowboys offense, with his 41 targets last year a career high. His 39 percent snap-count rate was also a career high as well.

But those figures are likely to rise dramatically this season with his increased role in an offense that looks like one of the league's best thanks to Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott, the wideout trio of CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, a stout offensive line and Jarwin.

The tight end has been efficient when called upon, grabbing 58 of his 77 career targets for a 75.3 percent catch rate.

He also has a habit of dominating against the New York Giants: The fourth-year pro has scored five of his six touchdowns against Big Blue, including three in the final game of the 2018 regular season.

Jarwin will make his official debut as the Cowboys' top tight end when Dallas visits the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 13, at 8:20 p.m. ET.