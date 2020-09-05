Raiders News: Lynn Bowden Jr., 6th-Round Draft Pick Traded to Dolphins

John Locher/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders are moving on from their third-round pick from last April's draft before he even plays a snap.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Raiders traded tailback Lynn Bowden Jr. and a 2021 sixth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for a 2021 fourth-round pick—the same pick Las Vegas sent to Miami days ago in a deal for Raekwon McMillan and a 2021 fifth-round pick.

Bowden was taken No. 80 overall in the 2020 draft after a stellar career at the University of Kentucky, where he spent time as a wide receiver and quarterback, earning a consensus first-team All-American nod in 2019.

The Raiders intended to use him as a utility player on offense, with general manager Mike Mayock praising his versatility immediately after the pick:

"Ultimately, he'll probably be what we call a joker—which I love in Jon [Gruden's] offense—it's somebody that's able to do multiple jobs. But day one, he's going to come in and be a running back. In the SEC two years ago, he caught 60-70 passes as a slot. Last year, as you guys know, he was quarterback/wildcat. He gained over 1,000 yards. We think he's one of the most athletic, tougher guys in this year's draft. We're going to train him to be running back. If he's able to do that job, we'll be able to do some other things with him."

Instead, Bowden didn't break camp with Las Vegas and is onto his second NFL team without having played a game.

With Miami in rebuilding mode, it makes sense for the team to take a chance on low-risk, high-reward players like Bowden—especially when it costs the Dolphins so little to acquire him.

The Raiders, meanwhile, will head into Week 1 with Josh Jacobs, Jalen Richard and Devontae Booker listed at running back on the depth chart.