Kentucky Derby 2020 Post Positions: Odds and Predictions for Full Field

While it's roughly four months later than usual, the 2020 edition of the Kentucky Derby is finally upon us. Tiz the Law, who won the Belmont Stakes in June, and is considered the heavy favorite for what is this year, the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Tiz the Law has won all three of his races as a three-year-old, though it's worth noting that his only loss came at Churchill Downs. He will also be starting from the 17th stall, a position that has never produced a Derby winner.

Here, we'll examine the field of 16—Finnick the Fierce and King Guillermo were both scratched—the post positions and latest odds from the Kentucky Derby's official website. We'll also take a closer look at some of the favorites and our predictions for the finish.

146th Kentucky Derby

Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky

When: Saturday, September 5

Post Time: 7:01 p.m. ET

Post Positions and Odds

1. Finnick the Fierce (scratched)

2. Max Player (18-1)

3. Enforceable (23-1)

4. Storm the Court (25-1)

5. Major Fed (33-1)

6. King Guillermo (scratched)

7. Money Moves (15-1)

8. South Bend (34-1)

9. Mr. Big News (47-1)

10. Thousand Words (10-1)

11. Necker Island (50-1)

12. Sole Volante (28-1)

13. Attachment Rate (49-1)

14. Winning Impression (52-1)

15. Ny Traffic (15-1)

16. Honor A. P. (8-1)

17. Tiz the Law (4-5)

18. Authentic (9-1)

There are a couple of interesting contenders in this year's race, including the Bob Baffert-trained Thousand Words and Authentic. Baffert is looking for his record-tying sixth Derby win, and with these two in the field, he has a legitimate shot at getting it this weekend.

Thousand Words is a particularly interesting horse to watch, as he'll break from the 10th gate, a position that has produced nine Derby winners. Only the fifth gate has produced more winners with 10. Authentic is in a historically tougher position, as only one horse has ever won from the 18th gate—though that horse was 2019 Derby-winner Country House.

Tiz the Law's trainer, Barclay Tagg, is less concerned with starting from the outside.

"I like being on the outside, I didn't particularly want to be out that far but he seems to handle everything that's thrown at him, so we'll just have to leave it up to him," Tagg said, per Gene Kershner of the Buffalo News. "It gives you a chance, if you have any speed at all, it gives you a chance to get a better position."

Like Authentic, Honor A. P. will be running directly alongside Tiz the Law on Saturday. He might be the biggest threat to Tiz the Law, as a strong distance-runner who recently bested Authentic RUNHAPPY Santa Anita Derby.

Still, it's hard to bet against the favorite here. Tiz the Law is a tremendous stalker with the speed needed to close and the endurance needed to finish the 1¼-mile race. He dominated at the 1¼-mile RUNHAPPY Travers Stakes in early August.

"He's checked all those boxes, and I believe he very well could win the Triple Crown this year,” Hall of Fame jockey and NBC Sports analyst Jerry Bailey said, per Beth Harris of the Associated Press.

Expect Tiz the Law to still be chasing the Triple Crown a the Preakness Stakes in October.

Predictions

Tiz the Law - 1st



Honor A. P. - 2nd

Thousand Words - 3rd