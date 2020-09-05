Boxer DeAndre Ware Performs CPR on Top Rank Official Pete Susens at Weigh-In

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Boxer DeAndre Ware performed CPR on Top Rank coordinator Pete Susens while officials were gathering for a weigh-in before his fight with Steven Nelson in Las Vegas on Saturday.

ESPN reported Ware, who has also worked as an EMT and firefighter in Ohio, administered chest compressions to Susens and worked with the on-site doctor at the MGM Grand while waiting for first responders to arrive.

Susens suffered a suspected heart attack but was responsive after being transported to a local hospital.

Ware posted a message on Twitter about the incident:

The 32-year-old owns a 13-2-2 career record with eight knockouts, and he's fighting for the first time in 2020. His last bout was a loss to Vladimir Shishkin in August 2019.

Nelson is 16-0 with 13 knockouts and could further elevate himself in the super middleweight division with a victory over Ware. He's won three straight fights by TKO.

Their fight is on the undercard of a clash between Jamel Herring and Jonathan Oquendo for the WBO world super featherweight title.