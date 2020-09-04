Alex Smith Reportedly Expected to Make Washington NFL Roster After Injury Rehab

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Alex Smith has reached another significant milestone in his journey back from a life-threatening leg injury in 2018.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the quarterback will be on Washington's 53-man roster to begin the 2020 season.

The 36-year-old suffered a spiral and compound fracture to both the tibia and fibula in his right leg nearly two years ago and underwent 17 surgeries over a nine-month span. During the course of his hospital stay, Smith developed necrotizing fasciitis, which resulted in sepsis and posed a direct threat to his life.

Getting out of the hospital became the main goal, but returning to football was always on Smith's mind.

The latter became a reality on Aug. 15 when Washington cleared him to return to practice. Friday's news brings him even closer to an epic comeback.

Head coach Ron Rivera has already named Dwayne Haskins the team's starting quarterback to begin the season, so it remains to be seen when Smith could take the field for his next snap.

Smith may be in a dead heat with Kyle Allen for the No. 2 role, but that could depend as much on Smith's progress off the field as it does on it. After being away from the game for more than 20 months, there's plenty for Smith to prove.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He now has even more time to do so after earning a roster spot.