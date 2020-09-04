Raiders News: Damarious Randall Released from Contract Ahead of Week 1

David Richard/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they released defensive back Damarious Randall on Friday.

The Silver and Black signed Randall to a fully guaranteed one-year, $1.5 million contract in April, per Over the Cap.

Randall, 28, has played five NFL seasons, three with the Green Bay Packers and two with the Cleveland Browns.

Randall played cornerback in Green Bay but wore multiple hats in Cleveland, taking snaps at safety as well.

He has 14 career interceptions, 290 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 47 pass breakups. He has started 56 of his 65 games.

The former Arizona State star was picked 30th in the 2015 draft by Green Bay.

Jerry McDonald of the Mercury News called the release a "minor surprise." It came in advance of teams' needing to cut their rosters to 53 players by Saturday.

McDonald also gave an update on the Raiders' defensive backfield:

"The Raiders were already thin at safety, and could go with just three on the 53-man roster when it is announced Saturday—Johnathan Abram, Erik Harris and Jeff Heath. Also on the roster is Dallin Leavitt, a safety who played primarily on special teams last season. Slot corner Lamarcus Joyner also has experience as a deep safety, but the Raiders as yet have shown no inclination to move him from the nickel position."

Vic Tafur of The Athletic called Randall a "bad fit" with the Raiders. Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal said Randall only practiced one day with the team.

Randall isn't the only veteran defensive back the Raiders have cut in recent days, as cornerback Prince Amukamura, who inked a one-year, $1.2 million deal in May, was let go Monday.

Las Vegas will open its season Sept. 13 at the Carolina Panthers.