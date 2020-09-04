WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from September 4

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

For the first time since his shocking return at SummerSlam, and subsequent controversial victory over The Fiend and Braun Strowman at Payback for the Universal Championship, Roman Reigns addressed the WWE Universe Friday on SmackDown.

Accompanied by his new business associate Paul Heyman, what did The Big Dog have to say when he discussed his recent actions?

Would there be any rebuttal from either Strowman or Bray Wyatt, both of whom were certain to be seeking revenge following the events of Sunday's pay-per-view event?

Find out now with this recap of the September 4 Fox network broadcast.