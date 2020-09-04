WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from September 4

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from September 4September 4, 2020
For the first time since his shocking return at SummerSlam, and subsequent controversial victory over The Fiend and Braun Strowman at Payback for the Universal Championship, Roman Reigns addressed the WWE Universe Friday on SmackDown.
Accompanied by his new business associate Paul Heyman, what did The Big Dog have to say when he discussed his recent actions?
Would there be any rebuttal from either Strowman or Bray Wyatt, both of whom were certain to be seeking revenge following the events of Sunday's pay-per-view event?
Find out now with this recap of the September 4 Fox network broadcast.
Match Card
- Roman Reigns addresses the WWE Universe
- Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley
- Fatal 4-Way Match to Determine the No. 1 Contender to the Universal Championship: Big E vs. Matt Riddle vs. King Corbin vs. Sheamus
Already announced for Friday's show includes:
It is certainly interesting that WWE would hold a match to determine the top contender to Reigns' title involving Sheamus and Corbin, both of whom lost at Payback. Then again, wins and losses mean so little in today's WWE that it is not much of a surprise that those particular stars are involved with each other again.