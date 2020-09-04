0 of 10

Photo credit: WWE.com

It may not seem like it, but we're quickly approaching the fourth quarter of 2020. WWE is working toward Survivor Series and the Royal Rumble, while All Elite Wrestling will attempt to end its second year of programming on a high note.

SummerSlam works as a midseason finale of sorts, so WWE has a fresh set of storylines on the table. This weekend, AEW is heading into the company's biggest pay-per-view of the year, All Out. As such, both companies will have effectively flipped their card over so to speak by the following week.

WWE already played its ace at The Biggest Party of the Summer when a certain Superstar made his long-awaited return. AEW will likely have some surprises and plot twists in store for Saturday as well.

There are plenty of wrestlers and angles to keep an eye on as both companies cap off the year. So, here are the most important storylines to follow in WWE and AEW for the rest of 2020.