Ryan Kelly, Colts Agree to Reported $50M Contract; Will Be NFL's Top-Paid Center

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 3, 2020

Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly prepares to block during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts announced Thursday that center Ryan Kelly has signed a contract extension. 

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal is for four years and $50 million, with $34 million guaranteed. That makes him the highest-paid center in football. 

                        

