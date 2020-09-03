Ryan Kelly, Colts Agree to Reported $50M Contract; Will Be NFL's Top-Paid Center

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts announced Thursday that center Ryan Kelly has signed a contract extension.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal is for four years and $50 million, with $34 million guaranteed. That makes him the highest-paid center in football.

