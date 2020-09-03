Yoan Moncada: 'My Body Doesn't Feel the Same' After Contracting COVID-19

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada opened up about how difficult the recovery process has been following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

"Definitely my body doesn't feel the same after the virus," he said, per James Fegan of The Athletic. "I feel a lack of energy, strength."

Fegan explained Moncada was cleared during summer camp but is still feeling the lingering effects of the virus even after appearing in 31 games for the White Sox this season.

In July, Moncada detailed the experience of finding out he had tested positive.

"I never thought I had it before I tested positive," Moncada said, per Adam Hoge of NBC Sports Chicago. "When I got the results I was a little scared because I didn't know how it would affect me or what kind of symptoms I would develop. Thank God I felt good for the most part. I couldn't do anything or any physical activity because I stayed at home, but it was scary and a difficult time. I'm just glad to be back and to be healthy."

He also said he never doubted he would play for the White Sox this season.

Moncada is slashing .248/.338/.421 with five home runs and 17 RBI. Those numbers are not quite what he put up last year when he slashed .315/.367/.548 with 25 home runs and 79 RBI.

The 25-year-old is a major part of the White Sox's current group and their bright future as a young and talented squad.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Chicago is 22-15 and one game behind the Cleveland Indians in the American League Central. It is in position to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2008 campaign.