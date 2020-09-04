Kentucky Derby 2020 Post Positions: Latest Odds, Historical Stats for Each Slot

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Tiz the Law is looking to accomplish two things that have never been done before at the 2020 Kentucky Derby.

The Belmont Stakes champion will try to become the first horse to win out of post 17 in 42 starts at Churchill Downs and also the first thoroughbred to win the Derby as the second leg of a Triple Crown pursuit.

Tiz the Law's biggest challengers are expected to be the horses starting directly to the left and right of him on Saturday.

Honor A. P. and Authentic, who are the only horses with odds below 10-1, will flank the colt in a unique starting situation.

Kentucky Derby Odds

1. Finnick the Fierce (35-1)

2. Max Player (14-1)

3. Enforceable (24-1)

4. Storm the Court (26-1)

5. Major Fed (25-1)

7. Money Moves (14-1)

8. South Bend (35-1)

9. Mr. Big News (48-1)

10. Thousand Words (10-1)

11. Necker Island (45-1)

12. Sole Volante (28-1)

13. Attachment Rate (48-1)

14. Winning Impression (51-1)

15. NY Traffic (19-1)

16. Honor A.P. (7-1)

17. Tiz the Law (6-5)

18. Authentic (8-1)

Odds via KentuckyDerby.com.

Historical Stats

Kentucky Derby history suggests Honor A. P. and Authentic have better chances to finish first than Tiz the Law.

Four horses have left post 16 to win the Run for the Roses, including 2011 champion Always Dreaming; and two have gone from No. 18 to the winner's circle, though only one actually crossed the line first.

Country House won the 2019 Derby after Maximum Security, who started in post 7, was disqualified for interference. Due to a pair of scratches in the buildup, the eventual race winner started from the furthest outside gate.

The most successful positions in Derby history have been much closer to the inside than where the three favorites start Saturday.

Posts 5, 7 and 8 have combined to produce 25 champions. That total almost rose to 26 a year ago with Maximum Security.

Two of the last seven winners began the race at No. 5, which is occupied by long-shot Major Fed in 2020. His best finish in the last four races is second.

Money Moves, who has dropped to 14-1, will emerge from the same No. 7 berth that helped Justify (2018) and Street Sense (2007) to the winner's circle.

The Todd Pletcher-trained Money Moves has not competed in many high-profile races, like the rest of the field, and that may be an issue for him on Saturday.

South Bend, who is coming off a fourth-place finish at the Travers Stakes on August 8, is trained by 2019 Derby winner William Mott. The horse in the No. 8 slot has one of the longest prices attached to him at 35-1.

If the favorites have their way, the outside posts may gain another winner; and if Tiz the Law is successful, the first winner from No. 17 will be just one race away from securing the Triple Crown.

