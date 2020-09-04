Fantasy Baseball 2020: Waiver-Wire Advice for Injured MLB Players for Week 6

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Alex Dickerson stole the baseball world's attention with his three home runs Tuesday at Coors Field.

In the games before and after that incredible showcase of power, the 30-year-old reached base on a regular basis for the San Francisco Giants.

Dickerson is still available on the waiver wire in most fantasy baseball leagues, and he could be a good option in the next week or so to replace injured outfielders Jorge Soler and Ian Happ.

Another lesser-owned option to consider is Baltimore rookie Ryan Mountcastle, who has started to find a rhythm at the plate after his call-up.

There have not been many major pitching injuries over the last week, but the arms who have been sidelined were considered sleeper options a few weeks back. They could be replaced on rosters by other sleepers who have thrown well of late.

Waiver-Wire Advice For Injured Players

Alex Dickerson, OF, San Francisco

Dickerson's five hits and three home runs Tuesday was the most notable performance in a series of strong outings at the dish. In the last four games, he has at least two hits, four home runs and nine RBI as well as 26 total bases.

Since the three-homer game was not a fluke, the outfielder is worth a pickup as one of the hottest bats at his position.

After a day off Thursday, Dickerson and the Giants play a four-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks and then host the Seattle Mariners for two games.

Arizona and Seattle have a combined -77 run differential and are seven and nine games under .500, respectively.

Dickerson would be a good fill-in for Soler and Happ, who both left games in the last two days with injuries. The former is dealing with an oblique issue, and the latter fouled a ball off his head in the Chicago Cubs' loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday.

The status of those two players is worth watching over the weekend and beyond, but if you want a sure thing to start in the outfield, Dickerson is the go-to man on the waiver wire.

Ryan Mountcastle, OF, Baltimore

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Since he was brought up from Baltimore's alternate site August 21, Mountcastle has played in the outfield. He was drafted as an infielder.

In 41 at-bats, the Orioles rookie has 14 hits, with 11 of them coming out of multi-hit games. He started to flex his power in the game against Toronto on August 30, when he mashed a pair of long balls over the fence.

Entering Friday, the 23-year-old owns a .341 batting average, .400 on-base percentage and .537 slugging percentage.

Mountcastle and the Orioles have a potentially tricky matchup ahead with the New York Yankees, but they do have the advantage of playing an extra game this weekend through a doubleheader on Friday. The pair of seven-inning contests could allow him to provide an extra boost from the outfield positions if Soler and Happ are still out of their respective lineups.

If he remains hot during the four-game set at Yankee Stadium, Mountcastle could be a plug-and-play option off the bench.

JT Brubaker, SP, Pittsburgh

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Looking to the Pittsburgh rotation for fantasy help does not seem ideal on the surface, but it has received some decent outings of late.

On Thursday, JT Brubaker earned his first win thanks to five strong innings against the Cubs. In his fifth start of the season, the right-handed hurler conceded a single earned run, struck out five batters and allowed one walk.

In his previous two appearances, the 26-year-old fanned six Milwaukee Brewers. He has lasted five innings in each of his last two starts.

Brubaker could be a decent under-the-radar find to replace someone like Miami's Elieser Hernandez, who was put on the 10-day injured list with a strained right lat.

If anything, Brubaker is worth taking a chance on for his next start since not many owners will look to him as a top waiver-wire option over the next few days.

Statistics obtained from MLB.com

