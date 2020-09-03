Eagles Rumors: Zach Ertz Contract Talks at 'Abrupt Halt' After Subpar Offer

YONG KIM/Associated Press

Contract negotiations between Philadelphia Eagles and tight end Zach Ertz reportedly came to an "abrupt halt" after the team made an underwhelming offer to the three-time Pro Bowler.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the proposed contract "had less guaranteed money than their offer in November" and "less cash over the next four seasons annually than Austin Hooper's Browns contract."

Hooper signed a four-year, $42 million deal with the Cleveland Browns that included $23 million guaranteed.

