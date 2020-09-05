Re-Grading Every MLB Team's Offseason Trades and Free-Agent Signings

30 of 30

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Key moves: Re-signed SP Stephen Strasburg; re-signed IFs Ryan Zimmerman, Howie Kendrick and Asdrubal Cabrera; re-signed C Yan Gomes; signed IFs Starlin Castro and Eric Thames; re-signed RP Daniel Hudson; signed RP Will Harris; acquired RP Ryne Harper from Twins

The defending world champions focused mostly on maintenance this offseason, though they were essentially forced to choose between Strasburg and Anthony Rendon.

Washington opted for "Stras," fresh off one of the best seasons of his career and a World Series MVP. It was probably the right decision, given the Nationals had won the 2019 World Series mostly on the strength of starting pitching. Unfortunately, Strasburg will miss likely the rest of the season after undergoing surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome.

His absence looms large given the struggles of Anibal Sanchez (6.48 ERA) and Austin Voth (7.99 ERA) in the Nats rotation.

Injuries have also played a role in the infield with Castro likely lost for the year because of a broken wrist. Kendrick (.735 OPS) and Cabrera (.698 OPS) have been fine, but they have hardly been able to replicate Rendon’s production.

Thames has been a major disappointment with a .310 slugging percentage. Gomes has an .822 OPS, but he also splits time with Kurt Suzuki.

The Harris signing made sense given Washington's need for late-game relievers, but he has a WHIP of 2.08, while Daniel Hudson has given up four homers and eight runs in 13.1 innings of work. Harper has hardly been an ideal acquisition either with a 7.07 ERA and 1.57 WHIP in 14.0 innings.

Mike Rizzo and Co. should not be penalized for the injury to Strasburg, and they tried to maintain some sense of continuity heading into 2020. But it has not been enough.

Grade: C+

All stats obtained via Baseball Reference, FanGraphs or Baseball Savant, unless otherwise noted. Stats are accurate as of the morning of Sept. 4.