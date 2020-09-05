Re-Grading Every MLB Team's Offseason Trades and Free-Agent SigningsSeptember 5, 2020
Re-Grading Every MLB Team's Offseason Trades and Free-Agent Signings
Given the wild nature of the shortened 2020 MLB season, it might be easy to forget this past winter was one for the books.
Marquee pitchers like Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg signed enormous contracts, while the Los Angeles Angels inked Anthony Rendon to be a second franchise centerpiece alongside Mike Trout.
Yet free agency was merely a precursor to the Mookie Betts trade, which had baseball fans confused with every twist and turn over a 24-hour period.
Of course, teams around the league could hardly have prepared for the impending devastation and uncertainty of COVID-19. Needless to say, this offseason was one strange ride.
With the 2020 season halfway over, how did all 30 teams fare in terms of offseason trades and free-agent signings? A 60-game season offers a small sample size, but it is still relevant to see whether teams properly addressed needs in key areas or struck out with their transactions.
Arizona Diamondbacks
Key moves: Signed SP Madison Bumgarner, acquired OF Starling Marte from Pirates; signed OF Kole Calhoun, signed RPs Junior Guerra and Hector Rondon; signed C Stephen Vogt; extended OF David Peralta and SS Nick Ahmed
Skeptics abounded when Mike Hazen and the Diamondbacks signed Madison Bumgarner to a five-year deal in the offseason, and it looks like a disaster.
Bumgarner had a 9.35 ERA and gave up seven homers in 17.1 innings before hitting the injured list. His fastball velocity was down nearly 4 mph, which could explain the IL stint. The jury is still out on MadBum, but it could be ugly if the 2014 World Series MVP struggles to right the ship.
Hector Rondon has also been a nightmare, posting a 9.00 ERA and walking eight in 12 innings while also giving up four homers. Junior Guerra was a much better addition for the bullpen with a 3.14 ERA in 14.1 innings, and he also ranks in the top 6 percent in average exit velocity and hard-hit rate.
The outfield moves have been positive, for the most part. Kole Calhoun has eight homers and a .766 OPS, and Starling Marte was the best hitter on the team...until Arizona traded him to Miami at the deadline.
To be fair, the Diamondbacks were hoping to capitalize on his value, but the return seemed light. Caleb Smith is already 29 and has had a hard time staying healthy. Humberto Mejia showed promise in High-A and Single-A last year, but he was roughed up (5.40 ERA) in 10 innings with the Marlins.
As for the rest of the offseason haul, Stephen Vogt has a .474 OPS while backing up Carson Kelly behind the dish. David Peralta and Nick Ahmed are under contract until 2022 and 2023, though neither has been the kind of difference-maker Arizona needs to turn the corner.
Grade: D+
Atlanta Braves
Key moves: Re-signed OF Nick Markakis, C Tyler Flowers and RPs Chris Martin and Darren O'Day; signed RP Will Smith; signed C Travis d'Arnaud; signed OF Marcell Ozuna; signed SPs Cole Hamels and Felix Hernandez
The Braves did a lot of their business early in the offseason as general manager Alex Anthopoulos looked to improve a bullpen unit that struggled in 2019. The moves have paid major dividends.
Smith was supposed to be the marquee signing, but he has allowed five runs and four homers in 7.2 innings. However, Martin has given up just three hits and one run in 10.0 innings, and O'Day has also given up just one earned run in 10.2 frames while striking out 16 opponents.
The catching tandem of d'Arnaud and Flowers has been terrific. D'Arnaud is hitting .322 with four homers and an .872 OPS. Flowers has typically more of a defensive-minded catcher, but he has an OPS over .800 as well.
Markakis came back on a one-year deal, and the Braves must be glad he decided to return to the team after initially opting out of the 2020 season. The veteran has given the lineup a major boost, slashing .318/.384/.515 with a 134 OPS+.
Ozuna also came to Atlanta on a one-year, "prove it" kind of deal. He has responded with a team-high 12 homers and a 1.014 OPS while splitting time between the outfield and designated hitter spots.
Hamels and Hernandez are the only certifiable "misses" for Atlanta. Hamels has yet to throw a pitch for the Braves as he continues to battle shoulder soreness, while Hernandez opted out. These two moves stand out because of the injuries and ineffectiveness in Atlanta's rotation.
It might be valid to criticize Anthopoulos for failing to add starting pitching at the deadline. But nearly every one of his offseason moves paid off, especially in the lineup and bullpen.
Grade: A-
Baltimore Orioles
Key moves: Traded Jonathan Villar to Marlins; traded Dylan Bundy to Angels; claimed RPs Cole Sulser and Travis Lakins Sr. off waivers; signed SS Jose Iglesias
The Orioles were never going to be very active given they are still rebuilding. It is also hard to evaluate the Jonathan Villar deal—which landed them left-handed prospect Easton Lucas—because there has not been a minor league season.
The same mostly goes for the Bundy trade, though the Orioles acquired four pitching prospects in that deal. One of those prospects—right-hander Kyle Bradish—is ranked as the team's No. 29 prospect.
Otherwise, the Orioles added bullpen arms in Sulser and Lakins for depth.
Sulser has had serious command issues with 14 walks in 16.2 innings of work. He also has three blown saves. Lakins is striking out 9.2 opponents per nine innings and has a 3.45 ERA.
Baltimore did what it could to get future value from Villar and Bundy while making inexpensive adds to the bullpen. Even if they have been shaky at times, both Sulser and Lakins are throwing important innings as the team battles to stay in the playoff hunt. Iglesias has also been exceptional for Baltimore, slashing .405/.414/.548 with 12 doubles and 14 RBI.
The Orioles' offseason moves were not very sexy. But they are commendable all the same.
Grade: B
Boston Red Sox
Key moves: Acquired OF Alex Verdugo from Dodgers; signed SPs Martin Perez and Zack Godley; signed IF Jose Peraza; signed OF Kevin Pillar; re-signed 1B/DH Mitch Moreland
Boston's offseason essentially begins and ends with the Mookie Betts trade. David Price was also included in that deal, though the veteran left-hander has opted out of playing this season.
The Red Sox tried to circumvent luxury-tax issues by adding cheap starting pitchers in Martin Perez and Zack Godley while signing veteran infielder Jose Peraza to play second base. But those guys are stopgap options, and none have performed particularly well.
Betts is a generational star who had taken up the mantle as the face of the franchise in Boston following David Ortiz's retirement.
But new chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom was fearful about Betts' impending free agency in 2021, electing to trade him to acquire value now. Only, the dynamics of the deal made this trade all the more strange.
The Red Sox were initially supposed to get Verdugo from the Dodgers and pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol from the Minnesota Twins in a three-team trade, but they held up proceedings because of concerns over Graterol's medicals. Boston still dealt Betts when the Dodgers threw shortstop prospect Jeter Downs into the mix, but the trade looks worse in hindsight.
The Dodgers acquired Graterol in a separate deal, and he has been tremendous in L.A., posting a 2.57 ERA in 14.0 innings of work and looking like a legitimate staple in the pitching staff. Not to mention, Betts signed a massive extension prior to the start of the season.
Perhaps Betts was always bound to leave Boston. Verdugo has at least been a solid addition to the lineup with five homers and a .886 OPS. The Red Sox were also able to get some value for both Pillar and Moreland at the trade deadline.
But the dynamics of the Betts trade, as well as the fact that Boston gave up a generational star before his walk year, make this a tough pill to swallow for Red Sox fans.
Grade: D-
Chicago White Sox
Key moves: Signed C Yasmani Grandal; re-signed Jose Abreu; signed SPs Dallas Keuchel and Gio Gonzalez; signed 1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion; acquired Nomar Mazara from Rangers; extended RP Aaron Bummer
Rick Hahn got very busy as the White Sox attempted to surround their young core with veterans.
Much like the Rays, though, Chicago's success has mostly been thanks to its preexisting group of young stars. Tim Anderson and Eloy Jimenez have experienced plenty of year-over-year improvement, while rookie outfielder Luis Robert already looks like a superstar. Meanwhile, it appears right-hander Dane Dunning has earned a full-time role in the White Sox rotation.
Still, two moves stand out from Chicago's offseason: re-signing Abreu and adding an experienced starter in Keuchel.
Abreu has been one of the franchise's best players since he debuted in 2014, but this has been one of his finest seasons. The 33-year-old has 12 homers and a career-high .619 slugging percentage, and he leads the American League with 93 total bases. He has excelled in the middle of the White Sox lineup while providing protection for some of the youngsters.
Meanwhile, Keuchel has a 2.42 ERA in eight starts, though he ranks below the 36th percentile in expected ERA. Still, he has given the White Sox a legitimate No. 2 behind Lucas Giolito.
Grandal has not been the same guy he was in Milwaukee last year but is still a reliable on-base option (.363) while providing excellent framing and steadiness behind the plate. Mazara is mostly a bench option, but Encarnacion can still hit the ball out of the yard.
The Bummer extension already looks like a fantastic move. The 26-year-old left-hander has a 1.23 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 7.1 innings of work, though he was recently sent to the IL. Oh, and Robert received a six-year contract to buy out arbitration years before the season began.
Grade: A-
Chicago Cubs
Key moves: Signed RPs Jeremy Jeffress, Ryan Tepera and Dan Winkler; acquired Casey Sadler from Dodgers; signed OFs Jason Kipnis and Steven Souza Jr.
The Cubs' focus was on replacing a number of departing bullpen arms, though in doing so they also had to navigate the luxury tax.
Jeffress has become arguably Chicago's best closing option with a 1.20 ERA and 0.80 WHIP. He has lost some velocity but keeps opponents off-balance with a heavier barrage of split-finger fastballs and sinkers with varying speeds and movement.
The veteran Tepera has displayed elite strikeout stuff with 23 punchouts in 14.2 innings. Winkler has a 3.27 ERA and has allowed just five hits in 11 innings, but he has also handed out 10 free passes. Sadler, meanwhile, was released following the Cubs' additions of Andrew Chafin and Josh Osich at the deadline.
Kipnis started very hot with a 1.500 OPS in his first four games. He has since struggled, posting just a .567 OPS in the last 14 days. Souza has played in just 10 games because of injury and also struck out in 13 of his 29 plate appearances.
Chicago's low-cost moves have worked out for the most part. But it remains to be seen whether guys like Jeffress and Winkler can have sustained success.
Grade: B-
Cincinnati Reds
Key moves: Signed IF Mike Moustakas, signed OFs Nick Castellanos and Shogo Akiyama; signed SP Wade Miley; signed RP Pedro Strop; claimed SS Freddy Galvis off waivers from Blue Jays
The Reds made an aggressive play for offense this offseason, signing Mike Moustakas and Nick Castellanos away from division rivals.
Castellanos has been a major run producer, sharing the team lead in homers (10) while leading the club in RBI (24). Moustakas has yet to kick it into gear, and his slugging numbers (.314 SLG, two homers) are way down in comparison to his years with Milwaukee.
Shogo Akiyama has been a major disappointment. The Japanese star has a measly 44 OPS+ while also ranking in the 24th percentile in outs above average. Freddy Galvis started hot but has a .460 OPS since Aug. 19.
Cincinnati hoped the soft-tossing Wade Miley would provide steadiness, but he had a 6.57 ERA and 1.78 WHIP in four starts before hitting the injured list.
More disappointment has come from Pedro Strop in the bullpen. The former Cubs star had command issues and lost velocity in 2019, and he walked six in just 2.1 innings before being designated for assignment.
Castellanos has been an immensely important addition and should be a key bat in the lineup going forward. Perhaps Moustakas can find his power stroke. But what were expected to be key offseason moves have been mostly uninspiring.
Grade: C-
Cleveland Indians
Key moves: Traded Corey Kluber to Rangers; acquired Emmanuel Clase and Delino Deshields; signed Cesar Hernandez
The Indians did not make a whole lot of noise aside from the Kluber trade, which is essentially a wash for 2020 given both he and Clase (suspension) are out for the season.
Cleveland will hope Clase can still be a marquee piece in its bullpen after he posted a 2.31 ERA in 23.1 innings during his rookie season with the Rangers in 2019. Deshields is a spot starter in the outfield and has mostly produced in line with his career slash numbers.
Hernandez has been the most consequential offseason addition for the Indians, slashing .267/.355/.390 with a team-high 12 doubles.
It is still worth wondering why the Indians did not try to bring back Yasiel Puig for added outfield production or spend a little extra on Marcell Ozuna, who only received a one-year deal from the Atlanta Braves. Perhaps Josh Naylor can provide value after coming over from San Diego in the Mike Clevinger trade.
Fortunately for Cleveland, the pitching staff has carried an underwhelming lineup.
Grade: D
Colorado Rockies
Key moves: Re-signed RP Scott Oberg; signed C Drew Butera; signed IF Chris Owings; signed OF Matt Kemp
There's not much to be said about the Rockies offseason. Their inactivity is what led to skepticism regarding Nolan Arenado's future in Colorado.
The most notable move the Rockies made was bringing back Scott Oberg on a three-year deal. The right-hander had become arguably the team's best reliever over the last two years, and Colorado needed stability. It was a sensible move.
But Oberg has yet to take the mound this season and is unlikely to do so because of blood clots in his arm.
The other moves have essentially been moot. Drew Butera has a .479 OPS as the backup catcher—which is still almost as good as starter Tony Wolters' .504 OPS. Matt Kemp has a respectable .726 OPS and 15 RBI, but those numbers are hardly anything to write home about.
Chris Owings had a .757 OPS before hitting the injured list and might still play a role as a super-utility man when healthy.
But Jeff Bridich deserves a near failing grade. For starters, the lack of moves drew Arenado's ire, which is bad considering his looming opt-out after 2021. Additionally, Colorado's Pythagorean win-loss has it two games worse than it is, and Tuesday's 23-5 loss to the Giants did not help matters.
Grade: D+
Detroit Tigers
Key moves: Signed C Austin Romine, 1B C.J. Cron, 2B Jonathan Schoop and OF Cameron Maybin
The Tigers deserve a lot of credit for their maneuvering. Detroit is in the midst of a rebuild, but Al Avila was still determined to add some veterans to the mix.
Detroit signed Romine to be the starting catcher, later bolstering the infield with Cron and Schoop while also inking Maybin to be a depth piece in the outfield. The vets have come through, for the most part.
Cron was hitting just .190 through 13 games, but he also had four homers and a 138 OPS+ before being lost for the year with a left knee injury. However, Schoop has supplied the pop in his absence.
The journeyman infielder is slashing .310/.355/.524 with a team-high eight homers and has cemented himself as an everyday player.
Romine has been a strong pickup as well, hitting .277 and ranking in the top 10 percent of the league in hard-hit rate. Additionally, the Tigers traded Maybin to the Chicago Cubs at the deadline, accruing some future value for a bench player.
The Tigers are fighting for a playoff spot, and a couple of the aforementioned vets have played a big role in their surprising season.
Grade: B
Houston Astros
Key moves: Acquired RP Blake Taylor from Mets; re-signed C Martin Maldonado and RP Joe Smith
Houston's offseason is marked mostly by the departure of Gerrit Cole. However, it seemed unlikely the Astros would be able to re-sign him, which previously gave them incentive to trade for Zack Greinke at the 2019 trade deadline.
Another key loss was right-hander Will Harris, who wore multiple hats for the Astros and was a reverse-splits option capable of locking things down in high-leverage situations.
Houston opted to bring back Smith over Harris, though he has not pitched this year because of a "family matter," per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. That said, Harris has not been great for the Washington Nationals with a WHIP of 2.08.
Fortunately for the Astros, the acquisition of Taylor (in the Jake Marisnick deal) has been a huge plus. Taylor has a 1.08 ERA while striking out 15 in 16.2 innings of work. The 25-year-old has provided steadiness for an injury-riddled Houston pen and looks as if he might be a critical future piece.
Bringing Maldonado back was another exceptional move after the Texas Rangers signed Robinson Chirinos, as Maldonado has an .873 OPS. He ranks towards the bottom of the league in catcher framing thus far, but he has traditionally been one of the best pitch-framers in baseball.
Houston sustained a big loss when Cole headed to New York, but the Astros managed to skirt luxury-tax concerns and a weak farm system to make upgrades in the offseason.
Grade: B-
Kansas City Royals
Key moves: Signed RP Trevor Rosenthal; signed 3B Maikel Franco
Franco has been a good add for the Royals. The 28-year-old does not hit for a ton of average (.248), nor does he draw many walks.
But Franco has a .468 slugging percentage with 13 doubles and six homers. If nothing else, he has been a run producer capable of driving the ball to the pull side.
However, signing Rosenthal was the most impactful move for the Royals.
The 30-year-old was coming off a horrendous 2019 when he signed a minor league contract with Kansas City. Rosenthal allowed 23 runs and walked 26 batters in 15.1 innings of work in 2019 after missing the entirety of the 2018 campaign following Tommy John surgery in August 2017.
But Rosenthal rediscovered some of his old dominance with the Royals, posting a 3.29 ERA and converting all seven of his save opportunities. As a result, he was one of the most highly sought-after relievers at the trade deadline.
The Royals flipped Rosenthal to the Padres in exchange for outfielder Edward Olivares, the No. 20 prospect in San Diego's system. Not a bad return for a guy who signed for just $2 million in the offseason.
Grade: B
Los Angeles Angels
Key moves: Signed 3B Anthony Rendon; acquired SP Dylan Bundy from Orioles; signed SP Julio Teheran; signed C Jason Castro
The Angels are like the inverse of the Rays: They rank last in their division despite having a decent offseason.
They were finalists in the Gerrit Cole sweepstakes, per ESPN's Jeff Passan, but they opted to sign Rendon to provide a co-star for Mike Trout after Cole signed with the Yankees.
Despite the Halos' need for young pitching, it is hard to blame them for adding a hitter who ranked fourth in fWAR between 2016 and 2019. Rendon has continued to show why he is one of the best players in the game, slashing .299/.434/.521 with a 162 OPS+.
The Bundy move also raised eyebrows, though he has also been an excellent addition. Bundy has been L.A.'s ace, posting a 2.47 ERA in seven starts in addition to striking out 9.7 opponents per nine innings and slashing his homer rate to just 0.8 long balls per nine.
Additionally, the Angels were able to flip Castro to the San Diego Padres at the deadline, acquiring right-hander Gerardo Reyes, who had a 2.96 xERA in 26 innings of work in 2019.
Teheran was the big miss. The 29-year-old had been a decent back-end starter for Atlanta, though the command issues and homers seemed to point to potential regression. Indeed, Teheran has a 7.94 ERA in 22.2 innings of work.
The argument could be made the Angels should have been more aggressive in the starting pitching market, but the Bundy trade was a hit, and Rendon offers more middle-of-the-order production in the event L.A. can eventually find more dependable arms.
It should also be noted the Angels' Pythagorean win-loss record would have them in the playoff chase, so perhaps they are simply underachieving.
Grade: B
Los Angeles Dodgers
Key moves: Acquired RF Mookie Betts and SP David Price from Red Sox; acquired RP Brusdar Graterol from Twins; signed RP Blake Treinen
Andrew Friedman did it again.
The Dodgers offseason was, to use a baseball phrase, a grand slam. Not only did L.A. acquire arguably the second-best player in baseball in Mookie Betts, but it also signed him to an extension before the start of the season, eradicating any idea he could leave this offseason.
Oh, and Betts has been pretty good. The 27-year-old is slashing .299/.378/.604 with 12 homers, 28 RBI and six stolen bases. Betts has been the third-most valuable player by fWAR, and Dodgers fans can expect consistent excellence for years to come.
Meanwhile, Brusdar Graterol and Blake Treinen have been impact arms for one of the best bullpen units in the game. Treinen has reestablished his sinker, resulting in a 1.04 ERA in 17.1 innings. Graterol has also displayed excellent stuff with a 2.57 ERA.
Friedman also extended Max Muncy and Chris Taylor, establishing some continuity with the roster.
The Betts trade alone would have made this a stellar offseason for L.A., but adding Graterol and Treinen to a deep and diverse bullpen elevated it that much further.
Grade: A+
Miami Marlins
Key moves: Claimed 1B Jesus Aguilar off waivers from Rays; acquired Jonathan Villar from Orioles; signed C Francisco Cervelli; signed OFs Corey Dickerson and Matt Joyce; signed RPs Brad Boxberger and Brandon Kintzler
The Marlins were quietly one of the more active teams this offseason, adding a ton of fringe veterans. These moves have paid massive dividends, and the team stands a legitimate chance of making its first playoff appearance since 2003.
Aguilar has a team-high 20 RBI. Cervelli has dealt with some injuries but is still supplying an .808 OPS, and Joyce has a respectable .722 OPS.
However, Miami's success this season mostly stems from run prevention, and both Boxberger and Kintzler have played huge roles.
Kintzler has been a sure thing at the back end of the bullpen, converting all eight of his save opportunities and recording a 61.7 percent ground-ball rate. Boxberger has had plenty of success with his fastball-slider combination, though the advanced numbers point to likely regression.
Still, the Marlins signed these guys in an effort to be more competitive. Mission accomplished. They were also able to get a prospect—Griffin Conine—for Villar, per Craig Mish of SportsGrid, after adding Starling Marte at the deadline.
Grade: B+
Milwaukee Brewers
Key moves: Acquired SP Eric Lauer and IF Luis Urias from Padres; signed SPs Josh Lindblom and Brett Anderson; signed OF Avisail Garcia; signed 1B/DH Justin Smoak and IF Eric Sogard; signed IF Jedd Gyorko; signed RP David Phelps; extended RP Brent Suter
Whereas the Cubs and Cardinals plugged holes in the offseason, the Brewers did a ton of repositioning.
Milwaukee started the offseason by trading Trent Grisham and Zach Davis to the Padres for Eric Lauer and Luis Urias. In hindsight, it was a terrible deal. Urias might still be Milwaukee's shortstop of the future, but he has a .666 OPS and has had to split time. Lauer was optioned to the alternate site after giving up 15 hits and 13 runs in just 9.1 innings.
Meanwhile, Davies has anchored San Diego, and Grisham has blossomed into a star, which is especially disappointing for the Brewers considering Avisail Garcia has a .667 OPS and just two homers.
Justin Smoak was also expected to give Milwaukee some pop, but he was hitting just .186 with a .642 OPS when he was designated for assignment Thursday. Eric Sogard has been even worse, ranking below the 5th percentile in average exit velocity and hard-hit rate. Jedd Gyorko has five homers and a .955 OPS, though he is mostly being used in a platoon role against left-handers.
Milwaukee has at least gotten some value out of its other pitching additions. Josh Lindblom has not had great results (6.46 ERA), but he also ranks in at least the 85th percentile in whiff rate and fastball spin. His xERA of 4.20 also suggests he is due for positive regression, though Tuesday's outing against the Tigers (5 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K) was far from spectacular.
Brett Anderson has a respectable 4.18 ERA in six starts, and Brent Suter has been Milwaukee's most dependable lefty aside from Josh Hader. Additionally, David Phelps (2.77 ERA) was spectacular before the Brewers sent him to the Phillies.
Still, this offseason has to be regarded as a massive disappointment for Milwaukee.
Grade: D
Minnesota Twins
Key moves: Signed 3B Josh Donaldson; extended IF Miguel Sano and re-signed SP Jake Odorizzi; acquired Kenta Maeda from Dodgers; signed SPs Rich Hill and Homer Bailey; signed RPs Tyler Clippard and Sergio Romo
Signing Donaldson was supposed to be the most impactful move the Twins made in the offseason. As it turns out, that has been the acquisition of Maeda.
The Twins signed veteran starters Rich Hill and Homer Bailey in the winter, but they did not seriously pursue Ryu or Madison Bumgarner to be a front-end starter.
Instead, the Twins received Maeda in exchange for Graterol and minor leaguer Luke Raley in a separate deal with the Dodgers. The move has paid major dividends, as Maeda has a 2.53 ERA in seven starts, establishing himself as Minnesota's ace. Maeda ranks in the top 5 percent in terms of hard-hit rate, and he also ranks above the 80th percentile in whiff rate.
The other additions to the rotation have been less productive. Bailey landed on the injured list after his first start, and Hill has just 10 strikeouts against 10 walks in four starts despite a 3.94 ERA. However, the bullpen signings are bearing fruit.
Clippard has a 2.35 ERA and 0.85 WHIP in 15.1 innings, while the 37-year-old Romo is striking out 9.9 per nine in addition to converting each of his three save opportunities and being a steady option as the setup man.
As for the 2015 American League MVP, Donaldson had a mere .614 OPS in seven games before hitting the injured list. But he had a pair of hits and two RBI in his first game back Wednesday and could be on the upswing if healthy.
The Sano extension could be just as consequential. He ranks second on the team in both homers and OPS+, though he is striking out in well over 40 percent of his plate appearances.
Grade: B+
New York Mets
Key moves: Signed SPs Rick Porcello and Michael Wacha; acquired OF Jake Marisnick from Astros; signed RPs Dellin Betances, Jared Hughes and Hunter Strickland; signed C Rene Rivera
This past offseason was disastrous for the Mets. New York watched Wheeler sign with the Phillies and then tried to replace him by adding two veteran starters in Wacha and Porcello.
Both right-handers had a poor recent track record, but it seemed the Mets just needed them to fill out the back of the rotation. Then Noah Syndergaard underwent Tommy John surgery, and Marcus Stroman opted out.
Porcello has a 6.00 ERA in seven starts, while Wacha has given up four homers and has a 1.75 WHIP in 20.0 innings.
Betances was coming off an Achilles injury and has not looked nearly as devastating as he did with the Yankees. The 32-year-old was inducing plenty of soft contact prior to hitting the injured list, but his whiff rate was in just the sixth percentile.
Meanwhile, Rivera has already been lost for the season, leading the Mets to trade for the struggling Robinson Chirinos at the deadline. Marisnick has also dealt with injuries, playing just 10 games and notching only 18 plate appearances.
Hughes has managed a 2.51 ERA in 14.1 innings, but he also has eight walks and just 12 strikeouts. Brach has a 2.25 ERA in eight innings, but a 6.76 FIP suggests he might be due for regression.
In short, the Mets essentially added negative value to the roster, though injuries and opt-outs have not helped.
Grade: D-
New York Yankees
Key moves: Signed Gerrit Cole; re-signed OF Brett Gardner and extended RP Aroldis Chapman
The Yankees mostly kept things in-house in terms of their roster moves, with Cole the obvious exception.
New York signed the right-hander to a record-breaking contract as it sought a top arm to anchor the staff, though Cole has had mixed results as New York's ace. The California native is 4-2 with a 3.91 ERA in eight starts, but he has also given up 12 homers and has been barreled up quite a bit, per Baseball Savant.
The Yankees cannot be blamed for throwing dollars at Cole after he was historically great in 2019. He still holds the keys to New York's ability to go deep in the postseason.
The Yankees extended Chapman for an extra year and bypassed his opt-out, though he has given the Bronx Bombers little value. He contracted COVID-19 in July and did not make his debut until Aug. 17. The early returns have not been pretty, but Chapman is still a dangerous weapon at the end of the bullpen and might just need time to settle back into the role.
Gardner has been mostly underwhelming as a platoon option, but he has also been a fairly vital signing given all the injuries in New York's outfield.
It is hard to penalize the Yankees for any of these moves, considering they already had one of the strongest rosters in baseball. Plus, the best might be yet to come, especially for Cole and Chapman.
Grade: B-
Oakland Athletics
Key moves: Acquired IF Tony Kemp from Cubs; re-signed RP Jake Diekman
The A's did not make a ton of moves this past winter, though the value can be seen on the fringes.
Oakland acquired Kemp from the Cubs after trading Jurickson Profar to the Padres. Kemp has been a fairly reliable on-base guy (.377) capable of working counts, but his limitations in the slugging department likely played a role in Oakland's acquisition of Tommy La Stella at the deadline.
Re-signing Diekman has paid major dividends, however. The A's acquired the left-hander from the Royals at last year's deadline, and he has thrived in middle relief.
Command is still a bit of an issue for Diekman, who has conceded nine free passes in 12.0 innings. But he has yet to allow a run while also giving up just five hits and striking out 18 opponents.
Oakland also claimed fellow left-hander T.J. McFarland off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks, and McFarland has managed to be effective (0.68 ERA in 13.1 IP), though he ranks below the 40th percentile in xERA.
The Athletics did not need to accomplish much in the offseason, but both Diekman and McFarland have played a big role as impactful options from that side of the rubber.
Grade: B
Philadelphia Phillies
Key moves: Signed SP Zack Wheeler; signed SS Didi Gregorius; signed RPs Blake Parker, Anthony Swarzak and Trevor Kelley
Philadelphia landed one of the biggest fish in the starting pitcher market in Wheeler, who was coming off a pair of good seasons with the Mets. The signing has been vital.
Wheeler has been excellent early despite a steep decline in strikeout rate. He is 4-0 with a 2.20 ERA in seven starts and ranks in the 80th percentile in average exit velocity while ranking in the top 10 percent in barrels and fastball velocity. He is getting legitimate results despite a low whiff rate.
Gregorius was a less lucrative and notable signing, but he has been just as important to this Phillies team. The former Yankees shortstop is slashing .280/.346/.483 with five homers, and his steadiness—paired with the emergence of top prospect Alec Bohm—has allowed the Phillies to move Jean Segura to second base.
Philadelphia's bullpen additions were all low-profile at the time, and only one has panned out. Parker has struck out 14 and is yet to allow an earned run in 9.2 innings. However, Swarzak was released in July, and Kelley was optioned to the alternate site after giving up four runs in 3.1 innings.
The Phillies probably could have used more bullpen depth this offseason, though injury issues with David Robertson and Seranthony Dominguez were out of GM Matt Klentak's control. Otherwise, the Phillies did well to get a front-end starter in Wheeler and a left-handed bat in Gregorius.
Grade: B
Pittsburgh Pirates
Key moves: Acquired SP Brennan Malone and SS Liover Peguero from Diamondbacks; signed SPs Derek Holland and Robbie Erlin; signed IF JT Riddle; signed OF Jarrod Dyson
Pittsburgh is tearing things down, so it was never going to have a big offseason.
The marquee move involved the Pirates trading Starling Marte to the D-backs for Brennan Malone and Liover Peguero, which was an excellent return given Pittsburgh is rebuilding.
Both are just 19, with Peguero posting a .970 OPS in rookie ball last year. Malone has yet to get much experience, but he is of tremendous importance as a marquee arm in the farm system.
The other additions were rather inconsequential. The Buccos waived Robbie Erlin and traded Dyson to the White Sox for international signing bonus money. Derek Holland has a 7.29 ERA in 33.1 innings, and JT Riddle has just 45 plate appearances—with a .434 OPS.
The Pirates' direction is clear, so it's not fair to penalize them for a quiet offseason. They also managed to get two prospects who are now in their top 10.
Grade: C
San Diego Padres
Key moves: Acquired SP Zach Davies and OF Trent Grisham from Brewers; acquired Jurickson Profar from Athletics; Acquired OF Tommy Pham, UT Jake Cronenworth and RP Emilio Pagan from Rays; signed RP Drew Pomeranz; re-signed RP Craig Stammen
The Padres made serious noise at the trade deadline, but A.J. Preller deserves immense credit for getting aggressive in the offseason and putting the Friars in position to be buyers.
Interestingly, the headliners in San Diego's separate deals with the Rays—Tommy Pham and Emilio Pagan—have been disappointments.
Pham had a .608 OPS before hitting the injured list. Pagan has four blown saves and a 5.40 ERA in 15 innings, and he's also on the injured list. Jurickson Profar had been disappointing early, but he has an .886 OPS since Aug. 9.
Meanwhile, Jake Cronenworth has a 1.001 OPS and a 171 OPS+, giving the Padres another left-handed slugger who can play multiple positions.
The Zach Davies-Trent Grisham haul has been impactful. Davies has a 2.61 ERA and a career-high 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in seven starts. Meanwhile, Grisham has a .792 OPS to go along with eight homers and four stolen bases. He also ranks in the 97th percentile in outs above average.
Drew Pomeranz has also become a critical offseason signing. The left-hander has provided stability at the back of the bullpen with Kirby Yates out for the year and Pagan struggling. Pomeranz has allowed just three hits and zero runs in 11 innings, also striking out 15.
Stammen has had a rough showing (8.36 ERA) after being a rock for the Padres in each of the last three years. But San Diego's acquisitions of Trevor Rosenthal and Taylor Williams at the deadline could take some of the pressure off.
In any case, Preller's willingness to give up some assets for upside players in Cronenworth and Grisham has proved to be a boon. Having Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado on your team certainly helps, as well.
Grade: A+
San Francisco Giants
Key moves: Claimed SP Tyler Anderson off waivers from the Rockies; signed SPs Kevin Gausman, Trevor Cahill and Drew Smyly; signed IFs Pablo Sandoval and Wilmer Flores; signed OF Hunter Pence
The Giants have had success thanks to internal growth by Mike Yastrzemski, Donovan Solano and Alex Dickerson. Veterans Brandon Belt, Brandon Crawford and Evan Longoria are also having excellent seasons.
But Farhan Zaidi hit on a couple of low-cost signings.
Wilmer Flores has been tremendous, slashing .291/.331/.520 with eight homers and giving the Giants added positional versatility. Kevin Gausman has given up eight homers in 40.2 innings, but he also has 53 strikeouts and ranks in the 80th percentile in whiff rate.
Tyler Anderson offers a different look as the only left-hander in the rotation. He has also been eating innings. Trevor Cahill has a 2.51 ERA as a spot starter, and Drew Smyly had a few decent showings before being placed on the IL. He could be a valuable spot starter or lefty out of the bullpen if healthy.
The Giants released Hunter Pence, and Sandoval has a measly .522 OPS. But those two vets were mostly depth plays. All in all, it was a respectable offseason for Zaidi and the Giants given they did not anticipate competing for a playoff spot.
Grade: B-
Seattle Mariners
Key moves: Claimed RP Taylor Williams off waivers from Brewers; claimed SP Nick Margevicius off waivers from Padres; signed SP Kendall Graveman; signed SP Taijuan Walker
The Mariners' offseason almost exclusively revolved around pitching, and their two most impactful additions came via the waiver wire.
Williams had a 5.93 ERA in 13.2 innings of work in Seattle, but he converted all six of his save opportunities and had a 3.50 fielding independent pitching (FIP) mark. The 29-year-old also ranked in the top 10 percent in whiff rate and top 15 percent in xBA, making him an attractive "upside" arm at the deadline.
Indeed, the Mariners leveraged Williams' stuff and years of control (through 2024) in a deal with the Padres, acquiring 2019 fourth-rounder Matt Brash in exchange, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic. Seattle was also able to move Walker to the Toronto Blue Jays.
Meanwhile, Margevicius has a 3.86 ERA in 25.2 innings of work, though the advanced pitching stats are less appetizing. Graveman might have been a trade piece as a rental, but he has a benign tumor in his spine and is still working his way back.
All in all, Seattle had a fine offseason considering it still has a long way to go in its rebuild. Getting value from Williams is definitely a positive.
Grade: C+
St. Louis Cardinals
Key moves: Re-signed SP Adam Wainwright and C Matt Wieters; signed SP Kwang Hyun Kim
Not a whole lot of action from John Mozeliak and the Redbirds this offseason, though Wainwright and Kim have been vital members of the rotation.
The veteran Wainwright has a 2.65 ERA and has been even more effective with his curveball thanks in part to a higher spin rate. Meanwhile, the left-handed Kim—whom the Cardinals signed from Korea—has a 0.83 ERA in 21.2 innings. Kim was thought to possibly be the closer but has performed well as a spot starter who commands all quadrants of the strike zone.
That is about the extent of the offseason, as Wieters has missed time because of injury. However, it should be noted the Cardinals willingly passed on bringing back Marcell Ozuna, which is notable considering he only signed a one-year deal and the Cardinals outfield ranks 26th in weighted runs created plus (wRC+).
Grade: C+
Tampa Bay Rays
Key moves: Re-signed C Mike Zunino, DH Yoshi Tsutsugo; acquired OFs Hunter Renfroe and Manuel Margot from Padres
The acquisitions of Renfroe and Margot in separate deals with the San Diego Padres headlined Tampa Bay’s offseason, with Tommy Pham and Emilio Pagan among the assets going the other way.
Travis d'Arnaud had become the Rays' full-time backstop towards the end of last year and into the playoffs. But with both catchers headed for free agency this past winter, Tampa Bay decided to roll with Zunino behind the dish. The Rays also signed a left-handed masher in Tsutsugo, one of the top sluggers in Japan.
Despite Tampa Bay's current success, most of its moves have not paid dividends. Zunino is hitting .133 with a .619 OPS. Renfroe is also hitting below .200, and he had the worst OPS among Rays outfielders. Tsutsugo has struggled to replicate his success from Japan, though he does have a walk rate of 15 percent.
Margot salvaged any sort of value from the Padres trades. Though he has been mostly been a spot starter, he is hitting over .300 with five stolen bases and a weighted runs created plus (wRC+) value of 103, per FanGraphs. Margot has also supplied typically excellent defense with a 2.0 ultimate zone rating in just over 216 innings.
The Rays were hoping for more lineup production, though their additions have not made as big an impact as young, developing stars like Brandon Lowe and Austin Meadows.
Grade: D+
Texas Rangers
Key moves: Acquired Corey Kluber from Indians; signed SPs Kyle Gibson and Jordan Lyles; signed C Robinson Chirinos and IF Todd Frazier
Jon Daniels and the Rangers were among the more active teams this past offseason as they hoped to build excitement with a new stadium in progress.
Instead, Texas struck out badly.
Kluber's injury issues from last year resurfaced after just one inning of work in his Opening Day start. Kyle Gibson has a 6.16 ERA in seven starts, while Lyles has an 8.59 ERA and 1.77 WHIP in 29.1 innings.
Chirinos had been a solid backstop and steady lineup presence in his previous Rangers tenure, but he had a woeful .367 OPS in 14 games this year before being shipped to the New York Mets. The Rangers also sent Frazier to the Mets, though he at least gave Texas positional versatility and a .702 OPS.
The Rangers' offseason grade has more to do with the big fish they failed to land: hometown kid Anthony Rendon. Daniels hinted ownership was not willing to spend big on free agents, but the Rangers lineup subsequently ranks dead last in the AL in OPS and runs scored.
Texas shopped Lance Lynn and Joey Gallo at the trade deadline but retained both after failing to get the return value they desired, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. There does not appear to be much direction for this franchise, especially considering they also have the 24th-ranked farm in baseball, per MLB.com.
Grade: F
Toronto Blue Jays
Key moves: Acquired SP Chase Anderson from Brewers; signed SPs Hyun Jin Ryu, Tanner Roark; signed RPs Shun Yamaguchi and RP Rafael Dolis
Toronto prioritized starting pitching in the offseason to complement its young and budding group of position players. The results have varied.
Ryu has carried over his momentum from 2019 with a 2.72 ERA in eight starts. He is also striking out 10 hitters per nine innings and ranks above the 90th percentile in hard-hit rate.
Anderson has also been solid, posting a 3.20 ERA in five starts. The 32-year-old has hardly been an innings-eater, tossing just 19.2 frames. Still, he has managed to be effective. The same cannot be said for Roark, who has a 5.33 ERA through six starts while giving up seven homers and walking 15 in 27.0 innings of work.
Toronto got both Yamaguchi and Dolis from Japan, and both have shown upside as strikeout pitchers. They have also had command issues, each walking at least 4.7 opponents per nine innings. Still, Dolis has emerged as a dependable setup man.
Meanwhile, Anthony Bass has been tremendous. Toronto claimed Bass off waivers last October, and the veteran right-hander has a 2.50 ERA and a 0.89 WHIP while also emerging as yet another late-game option for the Blue Jays.
Grade: B
Washington Nationals
Key moves: Re-signed SP Stephen Strasburg; re-signed IFs Ryan Zimmerman, Howie Kendrick and Asdrubal Cabrera; re-signed C Yan Gomes; signed IFs Starlin Castro and Eric Thames; re-signed RP Daniel Hudson; signed RP Will Harris; acquired RP Ryne Harper from Twins
The defending world champions focused mostly on maintenance this offseason, though they were essentially forced to choose between Strasburg and Anthony Rendon.
Washington opted for "Stras," fresh off one of the best seasons of his career and a World Series MVP. It was probably the right decision, given the Nationals had won the 2019 World Series mostly on the strength of starting pitching. Unfortunately, Strasburg will miss likely the rest of the season after undergoing surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome.
His absence looms large given the struggles of Anibal Sanchez (6.48 ERA) and Austin Voth (7.99 ERA) in the Nats rotation.
Injuries have also played a role in the infield with Castro likely lost for the year because of a broken wrist. Kendrick (.735 OPS) and Cabrera (.698 OPS) have been fine, but they have hardly been able to replicate Rendon’s production.
Thames has been a major disappointment with a .310 slugging percentage. Gomes has an .822 OPS, but he also splits time with Kurt Suzuki.
The Harris signing made sense given Washington's need for late-game relievers, but he has a WHIP of 2.08, while Daniel Hudson has given up four homers and eight runs in 13.1 innings of work. Harper has hardly been an ideal acquisition either with a 7.07 ERA and 1.57 WHIP in 14.0 innings.
Mike Rizzo and Co. should not be penalized for the injury to Strasburg, and they tried to maintain some sense of continuity heading into 2020. But it has not been enough.
Grade: C+
All stats obtained via Baseball Reference, FanGraphs or Baseball Savant, unless otherwise noted. Stats are accurate as of the morning of Sept. 4.