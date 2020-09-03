Josh Rosen Trade Rumors: Dolphins Shopping QB After Tua's Injury Recovery

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen might be looking at his third team in as many years.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Dolphins have been encouraged enough by Tua Tagovailoa's recovery from hip surgery that they've "fielded trade inquiries in recent days" regarding Rosen.

Rosen's days in Miami were effectively numbered when the team selected Tagovailoa fifth overall in the 2020 NFL draft.

The same scenario played out with the Arizona Cardinals, who took Rosen with the No. 10 pick in 2018. Once Kyler Murray arrived as the No. 1 overall pick in 2019, the team didn't have a compelling reason to keep the former UCLA star and dealt him to the Dolphins for second- and fifth-rounders.

Trading Rosen this time will be tough if general manager Chris Grier wants something of value in return.

Rosen made six appearances in 2019, throwing for 567 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions. That was after an uneven 2018 season in Arizona, when he finished with 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 14 games.

The Dolphins have little leverage in trade negotiations, with Tagovailoa clearly the QB of the future, and they can't easily sell Rosen as a big long-term asset.

He's still only 23, so giving up on him would be premature. But Rosen will presumably be the backup wherever he might land, so he's looking at another year on the sidelines.

More than anything, he needs stability, even if that means taking a back seat.

You can see a GM taking a chance on Rosen. Landing in the right circumstances can transform a player's career, and there's still ample time for him to turn things around.