Kentucky Derby 2020 Horses: Odds, Projected Payouts and More

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

If you're looking for the biggest return your investment, you probably shouldn't put money on Tiz the Law for the 2020 Kentucky Derby.

The Belmont Stakes winner is the heavy favorite heading into Saturday despite having drawn the No. 17 post. Honor A.P. and Authentic follow somewhat closely behind before a sizable gap separates the rest of the field.

2020 Kentucky Derby Lineup

1. Finnick the Fierce (SCR)

2. Max Player (15-1)

3. Enforceable (22-1)

4. Storm the Court (25-1)

5. Major Fed (26-1)

6. King Guillermo (SCR)

7. Money Moves (15-1)

8. South Bend (36-1)

9. Mr. Big News (45-1)

10. Thousand Words (9-1)

11. Necker Island (42-1)

12. Sole Volante (26-1)

13. Attachment Rate (46-1)

14. Winning Impression (47-1)

15. Ny Traffic (18-1)

16. Honor A.P. (7-1)

17. Tiz the Law (1-1)

18. Authentic (8-1)

Odds via KentuckyDerby.com

Based on those odds, a $1 bet on Tiz the Law would net a total payout of $2.00. Throw enough down and you can collect a tidy profit. That's basically the Floyd Mayweather approach.

A winning bet with a marginal return is better than a losing bet. Sure, you could parlay a $100 bet on Winning Impression into lucrative gains. More likely than not, the outcome of that bet is you being out $100, though.

Honor A.P. certainly doesn't qualify as an underdog since he's the second-favorite, but his 7-1 odds represent a safer bet with a slightly higher payout. Plunk down $10 and you'd be adding another $70 to your wallet were he to win.

Honor A.P. was second in the San Felipe and Shared Belief Stakes but prevailed in the Santa Anita Derby in June. He has history on his side, too, since five horses over the last 40 years have gone on to a first-place finish in the Kentucky Derby after starting from the No. 16 post.

Authentic's fortunes aren't quite so rosy. Two horses during the previous four decades have captured a Derby title after drawing the 18th gate. For whatever reason, being the third-favorite on the morning line has been similarly unlucky.

Nothing ventured, nothing gained is a time-tested adage, but it generally hasn't applied at Churchill Downs of late.

CBSSports.com noted the betting favorite won the Kentucky Derby for six straight years prior to 2019, and it would've been seven years in a row had Maximum Security not gotten disqualified.

Tiz the Law pulled away down the final stretch at Belmont Park, and he did it again at Saratoga Race Course to take the Travers Stakes last month.

The three-year-old is the strongest horse in the Derby field, and he has won all but one of the six graded stakes races in which he entered.

A wager on Tiz the Law won't exactly let you retire early. He still gives you the best chance of walking away with something.