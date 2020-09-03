NHL Playoff Bracket 2020: Updated Stanley Cup, Schedule Game Times and Picks

Sam Hodde/Associated Press

There will be at least one Game 7 in the second round of this year's Stanley Cup playoffs. It's still possible that two more will follow.

On Wednesday, the Colorado Avalanche again staved off elimination, beating the Dallas Stars 4-1 in Game 6 to tie the series at 3-3. Dallas had a 3-1 series lead before Colorado came back to win two straight games to force a Game 7. The two teams will meet again Friday, with the winner advancing to the Western Conference Final.

Two more Game 6 matchups are scheduled for Thursday. The Vegas Golden Knights will look to finish off their series against the Vancouver Canucks, which they currently lead 3-2, while the New York Islanders aim to complete an upset of the Philadelphia Flyers as they have a 3-2 lead as well.

If the Canucks or Flyers stave off elimination, they'll then have to play a Game 7 in their respective series.

Here's a look at the remaining second-round schedule, followed by predictions for the three series still ongoing.

Remaining Second-Round Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 3

Game 6: No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers at No. 6 New York Islanders, 7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Game 6: No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights at No. 5 Vancouver Canucks, 9:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Friday, Sept. 4

Game 7: No. 3 Dallas Stars at No. 2 Colorado Avalanche, TBD, NBC Sports Network

Game 7 (if necessary): No. 5 Vancouver Canucks at No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights, TBD, NBC Sports Network

Saturday, Sept. 5

Game 7 (if necessary): No. 6 New York Islanders at No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers, TBD, NBC Sports Network

Remaining Second-Round Predictions

Golden Knights End Series in Game 6

With the way the Golden Knights had been playing this postseason, it may come as a surprise to some that the Canucks have remained competitive. Vegas had won eight of its first nine postseason games when it took a 1-0 lead with a Game 1 victory over Vancouver.

Even though the Golden Knights took control of the series by going up 3-1, the Canucks responded with a 2-1 victory in Tuesday's Game 5 to avoid elimination, which they'll be looking to do again in Thursday's Game 6. However, this time, they won't be as successful.

In Game 5, rookie Thatcher Demko took over at goaltender for Vancouver with Jacob Markstrom deemed unfit to play, and he held Vegas to one goal. But the Golden Knights have scored four or more goals eight times this postseason, and they're likely due to break out as they continue to put up more shots against Demko.

It's been an impressive postseason for Vancouver, which eliminated the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues in the first round. But the run ends here. Vegas is too talented on both ends of the ice to have this series go a full seven games (or to be upset), and it will advance to its second Western Conference Final in three seasons with a Game 6 victory.

Prediction: Golden Knights win in six games

Islanders Finish Off Upset in Game 6

It was one thing for the Islanders to knock off the Washington Capitals, who never really got going this postseason, in the first round. Then, they took a commanding 3-1 lead over the Flyers, who had won seven of their first nine postseason games entering the series and were playing some of the best hockey of anybody early in the playoffs.

But now, New York is only one win away from another upset series victory. It couldn't finish it off in Tuesday's Game 5, a contest that Philadelphia won 4-3 in overtime. But the Islanders have two more opportunities to do so, and they should capitalize and end the series in Thursday's Game 6.

New York overcame a two-goal deficit in the third period of Game 5 to force overtime, but it came up short in the extra period. Expect the Islanders to get off to a better start in Game 6, knowing they need to win to avoid a potential Game 7, as their top line should continue to play well and potentially build them an early lead.

It's been an impressive postseason for New York thus far, and it's not over yet. The Islanders take Game 6 and move on to the Eastern Conference Finals as the lowest seeded team remaining in the playoffs.

Prediction: Islanders win in six games

Avalanche Complete Comeback in Game 7

In Wednesday's Game 6, the Avalanche finally limited the Stars' high-powered offense. After Dallas had scored three or more goals in each of the first five games of the series (including 15 total goals over its three wins), Colorado held it to one goal as third-string goaltender Michael Hutchinson collected 27 saves in the 4-1 victory.

Meanwhile, the Avalanche's offense has had no trouble scoring. They've scored 10 goals over their past two wins, helping to erase a 3-1 deficit and get back into the series, forcing a winner-take-all Game 7.

Put it all together, and it appears Colorado is poised to complete a comeback. Expect the Avalanche to build off their defensive breakthrough and continue to play well on the offensive end to notch a third straight victory over the Stars and advance to the Western Conference Finals.

Nathan MacKinnon has tallied a point in each of Colorado's first 14 games this postseason, and he had a goal and assist in Game 6. The 25-year-old center is likely to have another strong showing with the pressure on in Game 7, and he'll help the Avalanche move on.

Prediction: Avalanche win in seven games