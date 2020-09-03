Kentucky Derby 2020: Post Time, TV Schedule and Race Live Stream

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

There have been 13 horses to win the Triple Crown, notching victories at the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes in the same year. Two horses have achieved the feat in the past five years: American Pharoah and Justify.

There were no Triple Crown winners between 1979 and 2014, but 20 horses did claim two out of the three races in that stretch.

Tiz the Law is the latest looking to join the list of Triple Crown winners. First, though, he must follow up his Belmont Stakes victory with a win at the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby, which is set to take place Saturday at Churchill Downs.

If the colt does win the Triple Crown, though, he'll be doing so in a different order than the previous horses to complete the trifecta. The coronavirus pandemic caused the Derby and Preakness Stakes to be postponed, while the Belmont Stakes still took place in June. So, Tiz the Law could be on his way to history in this unorthodox year.

With this year's Kentucky Derby finally almost here, here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's race.

2020 Kentucky Derby Information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 5

Post Time: 7:01 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

It's no surprise that Tiz the Law is the favorite heading into the Kentucky Derby. He had an impressive finish at the Belmont Stakes and has won six of his first seven career starts, including last month's Travers Stakes.

However, it's no easy task to win all three of these races, no matter which order they're in. And there's going to be some fierce competition in the Derby, as 17 other horses will be looking to prevent Tiz the Law from attaining Triple Crown glory.

Honor A. P. is one of the horses that has the best chance to beat Tiz the Law. He's trained by John Shirreffs, who was the trainer for 2005 Kentucky Derby winner Giacomo, and his jockey is Mike Smith, who rode Giacomo and Justify (2018) to victory at the Derby, the latter of whom went on to win the Triple Crown.

Smith is 55 and will be looking to become the oldest jockey to win the Kentucky Derby. His wealth of experience could be invaluable as he looks to guide Honor A. P., who has two wins and three second-place finishes in five career starts, to victory at Churchill Downs.

One of Honor A. P.'s two career wins came at the Santa Anita Derby on June 6, an impressive showing in which he edged Authentic for the victory.

"You know, he is just so light on his feet," Shirreffs said, according to Tim Wilkin of the Times Union. "He has a very big stride. I think he is really going to like the 1¼ miles. Just being around him and watching him run has been very special."

Honor A. P. finished second to Authentic at the San Felipe Stakes on March 7 and second to Thousand Words at the Shared Belief Stakes on Aug. 1. Those two horses are both trained by longtime trainer Bob Baffert, and they'll both be in the Derby field looking to earn the victory.

Baffert has five Kentucky Derby wins, one shy of the record held by former trainer Ben Jones. And he's had plenty of recent success, leading American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018) to the Triple Crown.

Authentic has better odds to win than Thousand Words, but both could be contenders in the race.

"They're [both] coming off a win, and that's very important," Baffert told reporters, including the Lexington Herald-Leader. "They're doing well, they're moving up. You need to be at your best right now."

Most of Tiz the Law's top competitors will be starting near him. While he's in the No. 17 post, Honor A. P. is in the No. 16 post and Authentic is at No. 18. It should be exciting to watch these horses compete right out of the gate.

In the end, though, all eyes are likely to be on Tiz the Law, who has done a great job of closing races and has a strong finishing ability. And if he does that again Saturday, he could be two-thirds of the way to the Triple Crown.