NFL Power Rankings 2020: Latest Outlook Ahead of Regular Season

The NFL isn't all about the quarterbacks, but the position influences franchises like no other spot.

Our latest batch of power rankings reflect as much.

Clubs with the last two MVPs (Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes) occupy two of the top three spots. Another team jumped into the top 10 after missing the playoffs for the 12th straight season primarily because it now has a three-time MVP under center (Tom Brady).

Since this is such a vital position on the gridiron, we'll follow our rankings with the latest buzz surrounding the quarterback spot.

NFL Power Rankings 2020

1. Kansas City Chiefs

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. Baltimore Ravens

4. New Orleans Saints

5. Seattle Seahawks

6. New England Patriots

7. Pittsburgh Steelers

8. Dallas Cowboys

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

10. Green Bay Packers

11. Minnesota Vikings

12. Tennessee Titans

13. Buffalo Bills

14. Philadelphia Eagles

15. Indianapolis Colts

16. Houston Texans

17. Los Angeles Rams

18. Cleveland Browns

19. Atlanta Falcons

20. Arizona Cardinals

21. Los Angeles Chargers

22. Denver Broncos

23. Las Vegas Raiders

24. New York Jets

25. Chicago Bears

26. Miami Dolphins

27. Detroit Lions

28. Cincinnati Bengals

29. New York Giants

30. Carolina Panthers

31. Jacksonville Jaguars

32. Washington

Quarterback Buzz Coming Out of Training Camp

Aaron Rodgers Feels Better After Long Offseason Away



There are so many different ways a virtual spring program could go, especially when it came to Aaron Rodgers.

The 36-year-old was less than "thrilled" about Green Bay spending a first-round pick on quarterback Jordan Love. The Packers also completely neglected the wide receiver position in a draft class that appeared historically loaded with pass-catchers.

Tack on the veteran's two-interception performance in the Packers' loss in the NFC Championship, and he seemingly had myriad reasons to be miffed.

However, a reflective Rodgers told reporters he's been anything but:

"I think, just like the 2011 offseason, the extra time was beneficial for those of us who chose to work on ourselves during that time. And I think that was the important thing. I think the more we work on ourselves and we learn to love ourselves, the more we can love others better. And when you're feeling good about yourself and confident and loving others, it's naturally going to put you in a better mood."

As the Packers proved with a 13-win season in 2019, they can still make a run with what's remaining of Rodgers' prime. If these good vibes carry over to the gridiron, Green Bay might be underrated here, even as a top-10 team.

Tyrod Taylor Starting for Chargers

If a quarterback competition ever existed for the Philip Rivers-less Chargers, it's apparently over. For now, at least.

"Tyrod Taylor is our starter right now," Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told reporters. "Until someone steps up and shows that they can run this team, that's [how] we're going into it."

As vague as "someone" might seem, that mystery passer isn't a mystery at all. It's rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, whom the Chargers drafted sixth overall in April. Even given the draft capital used, it's not surprising he will open his career as an understudy, since the elimination of the preseason and limited offseason program denied the 22-year-old a great opportunity to showcase his skills.

The Oregon product's time will come—maybe at some point this season, should he prove to be a quick study. But the Chargers are in capable hands with Taylor running the show. The 31-year-old has 46 NFL starts under his belt, and his mobility give this offense more improvisational chances than it had with Rivers.

Dwayne Haskins Is Washington's QB1

Dwayne Haskins' baptism-by-fire in 2019 had more rocky moments than encouraging ones, though that was true of the entire Washington team.

Still, 2019's 15th overall pick has the support of new head coach Ron Rivera, who challenged the 23-year-old to grow as a leader when the two spoke in January and has seen enough results to stick with him as the starter.

"He's lived up to his part of our conversation in January," Rivera told reporters. "Because of that, I'm living up to mine. He deserves the opportunity. He's going to get my support. Hopefully we can ride it as long as I rode it with Cam [Newton in Carolina]. You want to be able to have that guy and have that guy in place."

Haskins' career had an ominous start. He got his first game action in Week 4 and threw three interceptions on 17 pass attempts. He didn't throw his first touchdown until his fourth appearance (and second start), but his numbers eventually trended the right direction.

The Ohio State product closed his rookie campaign with 394 yards on 72.1 percent passing and four touchdowns with no interceptions over his final two contests.