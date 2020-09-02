Buccaneers' Updated RB Depth Chart After Leonard Fournette Contract

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just added another offensive playmaker.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFC South team signed former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette to a one-year deal. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted Fournette will receive $2 million in base salary and incentives that can make the deal worth $3.5 million.

The LSU product wasted no time making his presence felt at the NFL level by rushing for 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns in his rookie season in 2017.

It appeared as if he would be a franchise cornerstone for the Jaguars for years to come, but he fell off in 2018 with 439 rushing yards in eight games. Fortunately for fantasy football players, he bounced back last year with 1,152 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

He also impacted the passing game with 76 catches for 522 yards.

One difference for Fournette in Tampa Bay compared to his time with the Jaguars is the fact that he will not be expected to carry the offense. One look at the offensive depth chart, per Ourlads, gives a hint as to why.

QB: Tom Brady, Blaine Gabbert

RB: Leonard Fournette, LeSean McCoy, Ronald Jones II

WR: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Justin Watson, Tyler Johnson

TE: Rob Gronkowski , O.J. Howard

LT: Donovan Smith

LG: Ali Marpet, Zack Bailey

C: Ryan Jensen, A.Q. Shipley

RG: Alex Cappa, Aaron Stinnie

RT: Tristan Wirfs, Joe Haeg

Tampa Bay's last playoff win was the 2002 season.

Changing that should be the baseline expectation considering Tom Brady is arguably the greatest quarterback of all time working with a litany of talented pass-catchers in Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski and O.J. Howard.

Opposing secondaries will have to pick their poison with that group, as doubling all of them and still accounting for a rushing attack with Fournette and six-time Pro Bowler LeSean McCoy will be impossible.

That Fournette likely won't face many stacked boxes in Tampa Bay with all those receivers will also be a change from some of his time in Jacksonville.

At this point, it would be downright surprising if Tampa Bay is not among the league leaders in points this year with so many weapons.