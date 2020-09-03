Kentucky Derby 2020: TV Schedule, Post Time, Undercard and Weekend Race Info

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Don't look now, but the greatest two minutes in sports is back this coming Saturday, Sept. 5.

That right, the 2020 Kentucky Derby makes its return after a slight delay at historic Churchill Downs in Louisville.

And while the 146th annual Run for the Roses will be staged without fans this year, there's still plenty of excitement for those who will be watching on television or streaming online.

Here's a breakdown of the schedule of races that will take place before the iconic Triple Crown event (Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby undercard), as well as how and when to watch.

Kentucky Oaks

Date: Friday, September 4

TV: NBCSN

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Live Stream: fuboTV

Post Time: 5:45 p.m. ET

There's no better way to kick off the big race than the Kentucky Oaks. The Grade 1 stakes event, which features nine three-year old fillies will take place at Churchill Downs on Friday, Sept. 4. Up for grabs is $1,250,000, for which the horses will compete.

Coming in, the favorite to win the crown is Gamine. The Bob Baffert-trained filly is puffed up with confidence as she has never trailed in any of her four starts. After that, there's Swiss Skydiver. This filly won't be jumping from an airplane, though. She's be leaping ahead of the field as she has done in four of her last five starts.

Since 1875, the Kentucky Oaks has been a staple for this weekend of races, according to the Kentucky Derby website.

Here's a quick look at the post positions and odds for the Kentucky Oaks fillies:

1. Swiss Skydiver, 8-5

2. Tempers Rising, 50-1

3. Donna Veloce, 15-1

4. Speech, 5-1

5. Gamine, 1-1

6. Bayerness, 50-1

7. Shedaresthedevil, 20-1

8. Hopeful Growth, 30-1

9. Dream Marie, 50-1

Looking at these odds, six of the nine fillies have 15-1 or better.

Another strong competitor in the field is Speech, who is at 5-1 after winning the Ashland Stakes. Post time for this race is 5:45, so strap in and get ready for some prime galloping down the 1 1/8 track.

Kentucky Derby Undercards

Date: Saturday, September 5

TV: Fox Sports 2 (Coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET)

Live Stream: fuboTV

Time: Races begin at 10:30 a.m. ET

It's always a good idea to have an appetizer before a big meal and that adage is more than adequate when it some to the Derby.

To whet racing fans' appetite is the undercard, which will feature six stakes leading up to the Run for the Roses.

Perhaps the most exciting part of the day for horseplayers is handicapping the undercard, which includes the Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic (G1).

Here's a quick look at the posts and odds for the race, courtesy of Blood Horse:

1. Factor This, 3-1

2. Bowies Hero, 6-5

3. Rockemperor, 7-1

4. Digital Age, 6-1

5. Dontblamerocket

6. Mr Dumas

7. True Valour

8. Sacred Life, 6-1

9. Somelikeithotbrown, 8-1

10. Spectacular Gem, 10-1

For the Turf Classic, which is the 13th race on the day featuring 10 of the more older horses, the horse the beat is Factor This. Factor This had some key wins among four straight stakes, including Wise Dan back in June.

In the American Turf Stakes, an eight-horse field will run the 1 1/6 mile stake. Smooth Like Straight and Field Pass are the presumptive favorites for this race, especially considering their wins at Del Mar's La Jolla Handicap and Keeneland's Transylvania, respectively.

The Derby City Distaff, which was previously known as the Humana Distaff, is race 12, a 10-horse event with seven furlongs. The top contender out of Bellafina, Mia Mischief and Serengeti Empress looks to be Serengeti Empress, who last took Saratoga's Ballerina.

146th Kentucky Derby

Date: Saturday, September 5

TV: NBC (Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: NBCSports.com

Race Time: 7:01 p.m. ET

Tiz the Law is the colt that's on everyone's mind coming into this highly-anticipated Triple Crown event. The Barclay Tagg-trained horse is coming off a win at the Belmont Stakes, which is normally ran after the Derby.

That and a five-length win at Trevors Stakes is why Tiz the Law will enter the starting gate as the 3-5 favorite to win.

The only rub is the unlucky post 17 it drew.

Outside of that, Manny Franco, who will be using the same saddle that his agent Angel Cordero Jr. used to win three Derbys, should be able to ride Tiz the Law, who is undefeated in four starts to the victory.

"It feels different than the saddle we usually use," Franco told Jason Frakes of Courier Journal. "It's so special because that saddle was the lucky one for him, and then he gave it to me. I have to take care of her, you know?"

The only real threat on paper is Honor A.P. and Authentic, with the former winning their last meeting at the Santa Anita Derby.

As for Authentic, the only loss on its record is to Honor A.P., so look for this colt to draw interest as the one to race to the Winner's Circle, especially since Art Collector is no longer running due to a foot ailment.

"I really like Authentic and I think (Thousand Words) can get the mile and a quarter," Bob Baffert told Byron King of Blood Horse. "I've learned so much about him. with no fans, I think that will help him because he's a little bit of a head case."

Follow Maurice Bobb on Twitter, @ReeseReport