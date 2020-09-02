Bucks' Mike Budenholzer 'Disappointed' with Last-Second Foul Call vs. Heat

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said he was "disappointed" with the foul called against Giannis Antetokounmpo on the final play of the team's 116-114 loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.

Antetokounmpo was called for a foul on Jimmy Butler while he attempted a jump shot as time expired. The contact came after Butler had already released the ball and didn't appear to affect the shot in any way. Butler hit both free throws with no time left on the clock, ending the game and giving the Heat a surprising 2-0 lead in the series.

The call—which prevented overtime—was not received well on social media:

Antetokounmpo didn't seem overly convinced he committed a foul on the play either, though he said he'd have to rewatch it:

It followed another controversial call on the previous possession, when Goran Dragic was called for a foul on Khris Middleton while the Bucks wing was in the act of shooting a three-pointer. Middleton sunk all three free throws, tying the game.

It's hard to imagine anybody will be happy that the referees were the main storyline from the game.

Another storyline is that the Bucks now find themselves in a 2-0 hole, a shocking development after they rolled through the pre-bubble regular season and finished with the league's best record (56-17). The Bucks haven't been very good in the bubble though, now going 7-8 between the eight regular season games in Orlando and the playoffs.

The bubble environment has led to some strange results and fascinating moments. The top two seeds in the Eastern Conference, the Bucks and Toronto Raptors, each being down 2-0 in their respective conference semifinal series is certainly one of the more surprising developments.