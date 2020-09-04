Kentucky Derby Schedule 2020: Race Start Time, TV Coverage and Live-Stream Info

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

For everyone from diehard horse racing fans to casual viewers, excitement is building for the 2020 Kentucky Derby.

The 146th Run for the Roses will happen Saturday evening at storied Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Traditionally the first race in the Triple Crown series, the Derby follows the Belmont Stakes in the order this year.

As a result, we already know the Triple Crown contender: Tiz the Law. And he's favored at the 1¼-mile track.

Along with viewing information, we've provided the 17-horse field, post positions, odds and latest news for this year's Kentucky Derby.

Kentucky Derby Time and Coverage

Race start time: Approximately 7:01 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Live stream: NBCSports.com

Post Positions and Odds

1. Finnick the Fierce (50-1)

2. Max Player (30-1)

3. Enforceable (30-1)

4. Storm the Court (50-1)

5. Major Fed (50-1)

6. King Guillermo (scratched)

7. Money Moves (30-1)

8. South Bend (50-1)

9. Mr. Big News (50-1)

10. Thousand Words (15-1)

11. Necker Island (50-1)

12. Sole Volante (30-1)

13. Attachment Rate (50-1)

14. Winning Impression (50-1)

15. Ny Traffic (20-1)

16. Honor A. P. (5-1)

17. Tiz the Law (3-5)

18. Authentic (8-1)

Odds from Kentucky Derby.

Latest News

Earlier in the week, a minor injury kept top contender Art Collector from entering the race. Now, one more horse is out.

Juan Carlos Avila, the trainer for King Guillermo, announced the horse would no longer be running in the Kentucky Derby. The news broke after the colt missed the morning workout.

"Unfortunately he will be out of the Kentucky Derby (because of) a fever yesterday which I have not gotten out of this great dream," Avila told Ron Flatter of Horse Racing Nation. "I feel that I have one of the best three-year-olds in this country, and this will not be the day to show it."

Although he wasn't considered a favorite, King Guillermo had respectable 20-1 odds before his withdrawal. Plus, the colt brought a little cross-sport appeal.

Victor Martinez played in Major League Baseball from 2002-18, earning five All-Star appearances before retiring. "V-Mart" and his wife, Margret, own Victoria's Ranch—a 2,500-acre property in Florida—and bought King Guillermo in 2018.

According to Flatter, Avila is hopeful the horse will return for the Preakness Stakes on October 3.

"Our King Guillermo sooner than later will be deciding the best races in this country," Avila said. "God willing we will be back."

Thousand Words is now the only horse inside of Ny Traffic with odds better than 30-1.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR

