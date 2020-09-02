Leonard Fournette Rumors: Buccaneers Among Teams Pushing to Sign RB to Contract

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Any running back playing in an offense with Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski figures to have plenty of open space with defenses so worried about the pass, and Leonard Fournette may have that chance.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of the teams "making a push to sign" the former Jacksonville Jaguars running back.

Fournette is a free agent after the Jaguars released him, and head coach Doug Marrone said the team was unable to trade him for even a sixth-round pick, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

