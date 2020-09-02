Report: Lionel Messi's Dad Meets with Barcelona, Transfer Talks End in Stalemate

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 2, 2020

A poster with the face of Barcelona soccer player Lionel Messi is displayed at a F.C. Barcelona store in Barcelona, Spain on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Barcelona is banking on a face-to-face meeting with Lionel Messi to try to convince him to stay. Talks with Messiâ€™s father-agent are expected this week in Barcelona but the club also hopes to sit down with the player himself.(AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press

Lionel Messi still reportedly wants out of Barcelona.

According to Rodrigo Faez and Moises Llorens of ESPN, "the face-to-face meeting between Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu and Jorge Messi ended in a stalemate on Wednesday as Lionel Messi continues to look for a way out of the club, sources told ESPN."

Messi's father Jorge is also his representative. 

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.