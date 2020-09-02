Report: Lionel Messi's Dad Meets with Barcelona, Transfer Talks End in Stalemate

Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press

Lionel Messi still reportedly wants out of Barcelona.

According to Rodrigo Faez and Moises Llorens of ESPN, "the face-to-face meeting between Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu and Jorge Messi ended in a stalemate on Wednesday as Lionel Messi continues to look for a way out of the club, sources told ESPN."

Messi's father Jorge is also his representative.

