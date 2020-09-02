Joe Mixon Wants to Finish Career with Joe Burrow, Bengals After New Contract

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Fresh off signing a four-year, $48 million extension with the Cincinnati Bengals, running back Joe Mixon can't imagine himself playing anywhere else, nor does he want to.

The combination of his personal success with the Bengals and the expected stardom of quarterback Joe Burrow has the tailback hoping he spends his entire career in Cincinnati.

"I really don't think [Burrow is] your typical rookie," Mixon told reporters Wednesday. "He's definitely going to be a great guy here in this league for years to come, and I hope I can finish my career here with him."

Mixon is still just 24 years old, so it's fair to say the Bengals hope his career doesn't end any time soon. That the tailback wants to remain in Cincinnati for the long haul should elate Cincinnati fans given what Mixon has already done.

The Oklahoma product has rushed for more than 1,110 yards and five touchdowns in each of his last two seasons for a career average of 4.2 yards per carry. Considering the Bengals finished with the seventh-worst overall offense in the NFL last season, Mixon's ability to continue gaining ground is admirable. Especially when defenses know he's the most dangerous part of the Bengals' offense.

Now that Burrow has entered the fold as the No. 1 overall pick last April, there should be a bit more balance going forward which can only make Mixon more effective.

"Honestly, this offense is going to be special," Mixon said. "It has a lot of potential to do a lot of special things."

Mixon's extension and Burrow's rookie deal are set to expire after the 2024 season, assuming the quarterback's fifth-year option is picked up. By then, the club should have a fair sense of where the team is heading and whether or not they feel they can become—or remain—contenders.

If so, both can expect new deals. Mixon will be just 28 years old while Burrow turns 27. There would seemingly be little reason to break up the duo if they've proven their worth.

That's good news for Mixon who doesn't have plans to play anywhere else.

"I really didn't want to go anywhere," Mixon said. "I love our fans; I love my teammates; and upstairs, they definitely value me in a way that a lot of people won't. Like I said, I wanted to show my loyalty here and finish my career here. Hopefully in a few years I'll be able to have another [contract]."