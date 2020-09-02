AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 2

3 of 4

Jungle Boy and Frankie Kazarian started for their teams with a quick exchange of takedowns before they each made the tag. Marq Quen and Matt Jackson locked up and continued the frenetic pace.

Matt got into a confrontation with someone at ringside that ended with a beer being dumped on the guy's head. This distraction allowed Christopher Daniels to take control.

The Bucks were taken out before a commercial break, so Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus had to take on all four opponents by themselves. The big man was up to the challenge and showed off his agility with a few flips and moonsaults.

The Jacksons recovered and helped their partners get the win. The Bucks and Jurassic Express will do battle at All Out this weekend.

Grade: B

Analysis

This match had the same quick pace as the previous bout, but the difference is people don't expect an eight-man contest to tell a story the same way as a regular tag match.

When this many moving parts are involved, it's more important for everyone to have some time in the spotlight than it is for one team to dominate the action.

Luchasaurus, Isiah Kassidy and Jungle Boy stood out the most for their performances, but we can't overlook the 50-year-old Daniels doing moonsaults left and right like he was half his age.

This was a good match with the right finish. It appeared as if The Bucks were teasing a possible heel turn, which might be just what they need right now.