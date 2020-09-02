AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 2

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 2September 2, 2020
All Elite Wrestling is gearing up for its annual All Out pay-per-view on Saturday, so Wednesday's show was all about setting up the event.
NWA women's champion. Thunder Rosa appeared in a match this week as she prepares to battle Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women's Championship on Saturday.
We also saw Chris Jericho take on Joey Janela ahead of his match against Orange Cassidy this weekend, and Jon Moxley took on Mark Silver.
The tag team division also saw a lot of action. Best Friends took on Santana and Ortiz while Jurassic Express teamed up with The Young Bucks to face SCU and Private Party.
Let's look at everything that happened on this week's Dynamite.
Wednesday's Lineup
- Moxley vs. Silver
- Thunder Rosa in action.
- SCU and Private Party vs. The Bucks and Jurassic Express
- Jericho vs. Janela
- Best Friends vs. Santana and Ortiz
Best Friends vs. Santana and Ortiz
The show started with the two teams in this match attacking each other before anyone even made it to the ring. They fought for several minutes before the referee was able to call for the bell.
They started with a basic brawl before moving on to more complicated spots involving weapons and various other items from around the ring. Chuck Taylor spent a long time setting up a pile of chairs before he ended up being thrown into it by Ortiz.
The rest of the bout was a series of double team moves and big spots. The ending finally came when Santana hit Trent with a foreign object before he and Ortiz hit their finisher for the win.
Grade: C+
Analysis
This was a fun way to start the show but after a couple of minutes, it began to feel like they were moving from planned spot to planned spot without taking the time to make what happened in between those moments matter.
The problem with working a fast-paced style like this is it often feels like big impacts aren't sold properly. Taylor recovered from crashing into a pile of chairs far too quickly.
The action was good but there was no story. Nobody had control for long enough to slow things down and make something matter. These are four good wrestlers who need to take their time during their next encounter.
The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express vs. SCU and Private Party
Jungle Boy and Frankie Kazarian started for their teams with a quick exchange of takedowns before they each made the tag. Marq Quen and Matt Jackson locked up and continued the frenetic pace.
Matt got into a confrontation with someone at ringside that ended with a beer being dumped on the guy's head. This distraction allowed Christopher Daniels to take control.
The Bucks were taken out before a commercial break, so Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus had to take on all four opponents by themselves. The big man was up to the challenge and showed off his agility with a few flips and moonsaults.
The Jacksons recovered and helped their partners get the win. The Bucks and Jurassic Express will do battle at All Out this weekend.
Grade: B
Analysis
This match had the same quick pace as the previous bout, but the difference is people don't expect an eight-man contest to tell a story the same way as a regular tag match.
When this many moving parts are involved, it's more important for everyone to have some time in the spotlight than it is for one team to dominate the action.
Luchasaurus, Isiah Kassidy and Jungle Boy stood out the most for their performances, but we can't overlook the 50-year-old Daniels doing moonsaults left and right like he was half his age.
This was a good match with the right finish. It appeared as if The Bucks were teasing a possible heel turn, which might be just what they need right now.
Chris Jericho vs. Joey Janela
Orange Cassidy sat at ringside so he could watch Jericho take on Janela in what ended up being a short one-sided match.
The real meat of this segment came after when Cassidy watched as Le Champion beat down Janela after the match. OC finally made his move but he had to be saved by Sonny Kiss.
The segment ended with Cassidy dumping out a bottle of Jericho's champagne.
Grade: C+
Analysis
The bout between Jericho and Janela almost didn't need to happen. An unprompted attack would have done more for Jericho than winning a squash match.
What happened after it was over is when this became entertaining. Jericho and Cassidy have been one of the most entertaining sets of rivals in AEW and it will be awesome to see them finish their feud this weekend.