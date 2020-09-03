B/R NFL Staff Picks Best and Worst Player Props for the 2020 Season

1 of 4

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Gagnon's Best: Chandler Jones to win Defensive Player of the Year (+2200)

Seven players have better odds to win this award than Jones, who has registered 17 or more sacks in two of his last three seasons and was the DPOY runner-up in 2019. Last year, the Arizona Cardinals edge defender became just the second player in NFL history to record 19-plus sacks and eight or more forced fumbles in one campaign.

He also remains in his prime at 30, and he should receive a boost from the presence of rookie linebacker Isaiah Simmons in 2020. With that in mind, he should be a front-runner alongside Aaron Donald (+700). Instead, his payout is three times as high.

Gagnon's Worst: Aaron Jones over/under 950.5 rushing yards

I believe in the Green Bay Packers running back, but keep in mind that 474 of his 1,558 scrimmage yards came through the air last year. He scored a lot and was a huge part of that offense but barely reached the 1,000-yard mark on the ground.

Now, there was little reason to believe that would dip below the 950 range in 2020...until the Packers used a second-round draft pick on AJ Dillon. You don't take a back that high unless you plan to utilize him right away.

On one hand, Dillon is a bruiser who is likelier to vulture touchdowns, and we have no way of knowing what kind of impact he'll make after a limited offseason. But on the other hand, he likely only needs to eat into Jones' carries by a small margin to impact that 950.5 mark, and his presence might make Jones more of a receiver. There's just too much mystery to bet this either way.