NHL Playoff Bracket 2020: Remaining Stanley Cup TV, Live-Stream Schedule

The second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs has seen plenty of competitive series. That's except for Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins.

After falling behind with a Game 1 loss, the No. 2-seeded Lightning bounced back to win four straight to eliminate the No. 4-seeded Boston Bruins in Monday's Game 5. Tampa Bay edged Boston 4-3 in double overtime in the clinching victory.

The Lightning have secured their spot in the Eastern Conference Finals for the fourth time in six seasons. However, they haven't won a Stanley Cup during that stretch, as their lone championship in franchise history came in 2004.

The other three second-round series are still ongoing, although one could end Wednesday night. The No. 3-seeded Dallas Stars own a 3-2 lead over the No. 2-seeded Colorado Avalanche, needing one win to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

Here's a look at the schedule for the rest of the second round, followed by a preview of Wednesday's lone contest.

Remaining Second-Round Schedule

Wednesday, Sept. 2

Game 6: No. 2 Colorado Avalanche at No. 3 Dallas Stars, 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Thursday, Sept. 3

Game 6: No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers at No. 6 New York Islanders, 7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Game 6: No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights at No. 5 Vancouver Canucks, 9:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Friday, Sept. 4

Game 7: No. 5 Vancouver Canucks at No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights (if necessary)

Game 7: No. 3 Dallas Stars at No. 2 Colorado Avalanche (if necessary)

Saturday, Sept. 5

Game 7: No. 6 New York Islanders at No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers (if necessary)

Games can be streamed at NBC Sports Live



Wednesday Preview

In each of the past three games of the Stars-Avalanche series, there have been at least nine total goals scored. And there's been at least seven total goals in each of the first five games. So there's likely to be plenty of offense again in Wednesday's Game 6 if things keep going the way they have been.

Dallas took a commanding 3-1 lead in the series, scoring five goals in each of those three victories. It carried over its offensive success from its first-round-series win over the Calgary Flames, and Colorado has had trouble stopping it as well as keeping up with it.

However, facing elimination in Game 5, the Avalanche extended their season by at least one more game. They scored five goals in the first period to take control early and played well enough down the stretch to hold on for a 6-3 victory.

"We knew that we had to show our best self," Colorado center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare said, according to NHL.com's David Satriano. "We were not happy about the way we started the game last game. And we knew the situation. ... We decided to show the best version of ourselves tonight, in the start at least."

Still in control, Dallas could end the series in Wednesday's Game 6. But it may need to get off to a better start than it did in Game 5.

"We just clearly weren't ready to play, weren't ready to compete," Stars interim coach Rick Bowness said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "Nobody was ready. To defend against that team, it takes hard work. There's no sugarcoating it, it was clear what was going on. We got outworked and we got outhustled and it starts with being ready to play, and we weren't."

While Dallas hasn't reached the Western Conference Final since 2008, it's been an even longer drought for Colorado, which hasn't advanced that deep into the playoffs since 2002. However, one of those teams will make it there by the end of the week.

If the Avalanche are going to do it, they first have to force a Game 7. But if they get off to another strong start in Game 6 and limit some of the Stars' offensive production, there's a chance that just may happen.