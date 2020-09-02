NBA 2K21: Player Ratings Details and New Features

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

NBA 2K21 powers ahead during odd circumstances, launching on Friday with Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard on the cover.

The latest offering in the long-running series isn't a traditional release for a variety of reasons. For starters, it's getting a current-generation release but will also launch on the next-gen systems set to launch this winter.

That alone provides immense pressure, just as it has to games like Madden. But the game will also launch in a traditional window despite how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the NBA itself. The playoffs continue from the bubble in Orlando, Florida, and items like free agency and the draft haven't happened.

Meaning, 2K21 doesn't provide the traditional roster tweaks and ratings adjustments right out of the gates.

Due to these circumstances, the game will work with NBA 2K20's player ratings on initial launch, something confirmed in a press release (h/t Push Square's Sammy Barker):

"This year, NBA 2K will update player ratings upon the release of NBA 2K21 for next-generation consoles, following the completion of the 2019-20 NBA season, to ensure the ratings are reflective of the player’s performance this season. At that time, all updated NBA player ratings will be implemented across NBA 2K21 for current and next-gen consoles."

Given that player ratings are always one of the most talked-about features for any sports game release, it's important a statement like this went out to address the topic. And given the real-world situation, it's totally understandable to see the series hit the pause button on player ratings momentarily while still going full-throttle on the regular features of a new release.

And 2K21 isn't holding back on pushing the proverbial envelope in all other areas.

As if to prove this point, 2K Sports has decided the new console generation is the time to usher in a new era of control in terms of simply shooting the ball.

In an effort to give players even more fluid options as a ball-handler, usage of the right stick on controllers has been retooled. The Pro Stick is now used for more dribble moves and even shot alterations, while shooting is tied to a push in one direction.

It's after that push to engage the shot meter where things get interesting. Whether the shot is good now ties to accuracy as opposed to strictly timing. A brand-new meter pops up and players have to adjust a circle to get in in an ideal center point. The more accurate players are with this meter, the likelier the chance the shot swishes through.

Of course, the new meter is something players can turn off if they want. It's also something that will vary depending on individual player ratings. But turning it off likely means sacrificing the new level of control offered as a ball-handler.

NBA 2K gameplay director Mike Wang recently dove into the new arsenal of moves tied to the Pro Stick:

Hold RS down = jump shot

Hold RS left or right = escape dribble moves

Hold RS up = signature size-ups

Tap the RS = quick 1-to-1 dribble moves

Tap the RS with Sprint held = quick momentum dribble moves

While ratings and a bold control change takes center stage, 2K21 doesn't slack in feature updates, either.

The usual suspects as far as features go make a return. But the most notable big-ticket items are some of the adjustments on the MyTeam front.

This year, 2KSports will move toward a live-service approach with the introduction of Seasons to the mix. It's a pretty self-explanatory shakeup to the formula. Seasons will introduce new challenges and rewards to the mix and only last a brief amount of time.

Speaking of limited availability, a new weekend tournament mode dubbed MyTeam Limited features exclusive prizes. Earning those within a season means better unlocks at the end of said season, creating a fun environment for players to look forward to each weekend. It has been a wildly successful idea in other online games and given the nature of weekend basketball tournaments, it's both a wonder it hasn't been in the game already and sure to be a hit.

As longtime players have come to expect, MyCareer also returns with a new narrative complete with options and celebrity appearances dubbed The Long Shadow. The Neighborhood also returns with new beach locales where players can hop in the usual three-on-three tournaments or larger leagues.

Call it a robust release for 2K Sports despite a whirlwind of surrounding circumstances, making it a promising overall affair with guaranteed continued support post-launch.