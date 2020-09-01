Report: Alvin Kamara Expected Back at Saints' Practice Wednesday

David Grunfeld/Associated Press

New Orleans tailback Alvin Kamara is expected to take part in practice on Wednesday.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports Kamara had been away from the team for the past few days after receiving an epidural in his back and needed to clear COVID-19 protocols before he could rejoin the Saints.

Kamara's return comes as the two sides continue discussing a new contract for the three-time Pro Bowler. Those talks took another turn on Tuesday as trade rumors began swirling in New Orleans suggesting the Saints are open to moving Kamara.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday Kamara had been an unexcused absence over the past three days and it was believed to have been related to his contract situation. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network spoke to Kamara Tuesday, who said he did not ask for a trade and is not currently holding out.

Pelissero's report of an epidural would seemingly add to that narrative, but still doesn't explain why the three absences weren't excused.

Now in the final year of his rookie deal, it makes sense Kamara would be adamant about a new contract.

He's consistently been among the top running backs in the NFL since his Rookie of the Year season in 2017 and has helped the Saints in each of the last three years. In the process, he's become an elite runner and pass-catcher out of the backfield.

Kamara has tallied 2,408 career rushing yards and 27 touchdowns while adding 2,068 yards receiving with another 10 scores since entering the league.

As he prepares for his fourth season, he's due for a payday similar to what Christian McCaffrey earned (four-year, $64 million), though that might be a bit too high.

Teams willing to pay that much can feel free to check in with the Saints on his availability knowing he'll be back on the practice field beginning Wednesday.