The Real Winners and Losers from 2020 AEW All Out

0 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

AEW All Out 2020 was an important moment for All Elite Wrestling. The company is finally beginning to bring back fans, and the company needed to deliver. It was time to build off the company's momentum to reach a climactic event no one would forget.

However, AEW did not hit the home run most expected, given the card. This was a night loaded with talent. The contests were fresh and exciting, built on some of the best performers the company has.

Did AEW lose on this night? It certainly seems fair to say it was not a win. While fan reactions to the night were divisive, certain moments stopped the energy of the show cold. The event had some good wrestling to compensate but not quite enough.

The supposed show-stealer, Hangman Adam Page and Kenny Omega vs. FTR, at least needed a few minutes cut to start and end the contest. Too much of the card came off as filler rather than genuine pay-per-view-caliber wrestling.

Matt Hardy's frightening injury especially cast a dark shadow over the night. Fans had no idea how to react as the company took the wrong approach on all fronts to assess a likely concussion.

Not all was lost though. Many wrestlers performed beyond all expectations, setting them up for future success. Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Thunder Rosa and Orange Cassidy all made the most of the spotlight.

It was not the win most hoped for, but many certainly won out. AEW All Out will be looked back upon with mixed feelings, but its lasting impact could go far beyond one night.