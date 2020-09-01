WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 1September 1, 2020
WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 1
On a unique Tuesday edition of WWE NXT, the black-and-gold brand promised a monumental night of action. NXT Super Tuesday was all about the wrestling with three unforgettable matches promised for September 1.
The biggest contest was the Fatal 4-Way Iron Man match for the NXT Championship. The most decorated NXT champions in history battled to crown the next champion, potentially declaring who is the greatest in NXT history.
Adam Cole recently lost the gold after an historic 403-day reign as champion, and he wanted to restart that legacy. Finn Balor was previously the longest reigning NXT champion in history, and The Prince had a chance to reclaim his crown.
Johnny Gargano's new attitude should not distract anyone from his NXT legacy, but he could certainly use another chance to shine after a short 57-day run with the title. Tommaso Ciampa returned to NXT with pure unadulterated rage, looking to reclaim the title he never lost.
Only one man could walk out as NXT champion, carrying the black-and-gold brand forward in the wake of Karrion Kross' injury and Keith Lee moving to Monday Night Raw.
That was not the only contest on the night. Legado del Fantasma fought the new NXT tag team champions Breezango as well as Isaiah "Swerve" Scott in a street fight.
Two ambitious potential No. 1 contenders clashed as Timothy Thatcher fought Bronson Reed. It was likely that the winner would be the first man to fight Damian Priest for the NXT North American Championship.
NXT Super Tuesday sounded like a night to remember, but it was down to the talent and production to make this a special event no one would want to forget.
Street Fight: Legado Del Fantasma vs. Breezango and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott
Legado del Fantasma started the fighting early, trying to take down Breezango and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott immediately. It was difficult to follow all the carnage where fast action, teamwork and weapons of all kinds controlled the flow of the match.
Sanots Escobar, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde seemed to take over on their own, but Marcel Bartel and Fabian Aichner decided to help the heels as well. The fivesome of heels beat down Tyler Breeze until Fandango and Swerve brought a forklift to the action.
Breezango cleared the ring to set up Scott to hit the JML Driver on Escobar to win the six-man street fight.
Result
Swerve and Breezango def. Legado del Fantasma by pinfall.
Grade
A-
Analysis
It is rare any WWE show starts this hot. Action was front and center. Everyone battled from the opening bell, and the various weapons sold how intense this rivalry has gotten. While it got messy and Imperium's interference was unnecessary, this was an electric opener.
Swerve lost a good match against Escobar last week, and it's best for the cruiserweight division that the rivalry is not over. The two men have more story to tell. Maybe next time, they can get a spot on a TakeOver card.
Candice LeRae vs. Kacy Catanzaro
Tegan Nox explained her relationship with Candice LeRae. Despite The Poison Pixie's repeated negative comments, The Girl with the Shiniest Wizard wanted to reconcile their friendship.
Kacy Catanzaro showed her fire in this contest, teasing an upset. However, LeRae refused to let the high flier pull one off on her. She trapped Catanzaro in a surfboard and stomped her into the mat for the victory.
The Poison Pixie grabbed a mic and told Nox that she wanted to talk about things one on one. She offered her former friend an invitation to her house.
Result
LeRae def. Catanzaro by pinfall.
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was not paced well for a squash, but this is fairly typical for the unnecessary one-sided contests that cheating heels often have. LeRae was not meant to be dominant, only to win quickly. It makes her look less threatening than she should be.
What worked really well in this segment was Nox's comments and their supposed effect on The Poison Pixie. This story has only begin to develop, and adding in the potential for a reconciliation should only heighten what a terrible person LeRae has become.
Timothy Thatcher vs. Bronson Reed
In a backstage interview, Rhea Ripley challenged Mercedes Martinez to a steel cage match.
Bronson Reed dominated this contest from the opening bell. Timothy Thatcher had no answer for The Colossal's mix of strength and athleticism.
However, Reed's rival Austin Theory got involved. The returning NXT star planted Reed on the outside then threw him back in the ring to tap out to a Fujiwara armbar.
Result
Thatcher def. Reed by submission.
Grade
C-
Analysis
This could have been a fun match, but it was over far too quickly. Thatcher never got to really get going, and his submission focus was limited to the finish. It was not a great showcase of either man despite the talent in the ring.
Theory vs. Reed is a direction for both younger stars to develop, but it is odd that The Colossal has been so quickly sidelined from title contention. He has a pinfall victory for Damian Priest that could be explored. Instead, the idea is to go with Thatcher vs. Priest, which should be an odd heel vs. heel dynamic.