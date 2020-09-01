WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 1

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

On a unique Tuesday edition of WWE NXT, the black-and-gold brand promised a monumental night of action. NXT Super Tuesday was all about the wrestling with three unforgettable matches promised for September 1.

The biggest contest was the Fatal 4-Way Iron Man match for the NXT Championship. The most decorated NXT champions in history battled to crown the next champion, potentially declaring who is the greatest in NXT history.

Adam Cole recently lost the gold after an historic 403-day reign as champion, and he wanted to restart that legacy. Finn Balor was previously the longest reigning NXT champion in history, and The Prince had a chance to reclaim his crown.

Johnny Gargano's new attitude should not distract anyone from his NXT legacy, but he could certainly use another chance to shine after a short 57-day run with the title. Tommaso Ciampa returned to NXT with pure unadulterated rage, looking to reclaim the title he never lost.

Only one man could walk out as NXT champion, carrying the black-and-gold brand forward in the wake of Karrion Kross' injury and Keith Lee moving to Monday Night Raw.

That was not the only contest on the night. Legado del Fantasma fought the new NXT tag team champions Breezango as well as Isaiah "Swerve" Scott in a street fight.

Two ambitious potential No. 1 contenders clashed as Timothy Thatcher fought Bronson Reed. It was likely that the winner would be the first man to fight Damian Priest for the NXT North American Championship.

NXT Super Tuesday sounded like a night to remember, but it was down to the talent and production to make this a special event no one would want to forget.