Fantasy Football 2020: Funny League Names to Entertain Your Friends

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

So you're looking to start a fantasy football league. The 2020 NFL season is just over a week away, and you and your friends, family and/or coworkers have decided to get in on the fun this year—and you're been named commissioner.

You're running out of time, but getting things set up is easy enough. The days of pen and paper are long gone, and you just need to find a website you like, set the roster and scoring parameters and convince everyone to sign up.

Just a few clicks, and presto! You're league's good to go.

Now, what should you call your newest creation? As commissioner, it's your responsibility to maintain a fair and balanced league—and the right name can add a little to the "fun" side of the equation. League #1003456 just isn't going to cut it.

If you're looking to add a personal flair, take into account the members who comprise your league. IF it's a family league, something like "All in the Family" or Family Ties" could work. If it's a work-related team, something like "The Paper Pushers" or "The Grassmasters" could work, you know, depending on your occupation.

Or you could take the easy route and pull a league name off the internet, which is probably why you're here. Let's take a look at some of our favorites. Some are old, some are new, and hopefully, some are right for you.

The Dirty Dozen

This is an oldie but a goodie, and a fine league name for any 12-tea format. This can be an especially appropriate one for those with dirty jobs, those who like to play dirty or those who simply view themselves s the bad boys and girls of fantasy football.

This isn't the most innovative name in the bunch, but it's a fine go-to if you're in a pinch.

While you don't have to be fans of the 1967 war film, it's worth noting that the movie starred Hall of Famer Jim Brown.

The Unusual Suspects

One of our favorites from last year's list, The Unusual Suspects is a terrific name for keeper and dynasty leagues—or any league consisting of longtime associates. You might not necessarily love each other, but you know each other well.

This is also a fun one if you're simply a fan of the 1995 Benicio Del Toro and Stephen Baldwin vehicle, The Usual Suspects.

And yes, you'll probably still get a chuckle out of calling your Kyler Murray-helmed squad "Kyler Soze."

There Can Be Only One ...Loser

This one combines two of our favorite themes into one league concept—the cult classic Sean Connery film Highlander and last-place punishments.

For many fantasy footballers, putting bragging rights and/or a little cash on the line isn't enough. Humiliating the league's last-place manager is where the fun is—you've all seen the video clips.

It's nice to remind everyone that there can be only one last-place finisher.

Duel of the Gridiron Mic

If you're a fan of the GZA or of hip-hop supergroup the Wu-Tang Clan, this is the league name for you. This is a play on the mid-90s classic "Duel of the Iron Mic" and of course, the football term gridiron.

This one works because serious fantasy footballers approach every weekly matchup as a duel. Oh, and if you're a fan of All-Pro offensive line play, you can name your team Liquid Schwartz for some bonus laughs.

Other Funny League Names for 2020