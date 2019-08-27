Fantasy Football 2019: Funny League Names to Entertain Your Friends

Brian Ach/Associated Press

So you want to start a fantasy football league for you and your friends. It's a great way to become a hero in your social circle, but beware: Starting and running a fantasy league is a big responsibility.

While being a fantasy commissioner doesn't come with a dungeon master-level of commitment, you will set the tone for the coming season. You'll be responsible for setting the roster options, determining how points will be scored, managing the draft and ensuring overly advantageous in-season trades do not occur.

Most importantly, you're responsible for ensuring everyone in your league has fun.

Running a fair and balanced league is the obvious first step toward ensuring everyone has a good time. It never hurts to add a little whimsy to your league, though, to put everyone in that feel-good mode right from the start.

So why not up the fun factor with an entertaining league name? Fantasy football is serious business, but you can kick things off by letting everyone know they're in a league that doesn't take itself too seriously.

With this in mind, let's take a look at some fun and funny league-name suggestions.

The Unusual Suspects

This is a great option if your league consists of longtime friends, family members or colleagues. You know the quirks of your group, you're comfortable at poking a little fun at one another, and you know that, at times, every one of you can be a bit unusual.

If you're a big fan of the 1995 film The Usual Suspects, you can go even deeper down the rabbit hole and name your own team something like Kyler Soze—assuming, of course, you decide to draft Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Kyler Murray.

You can definitely Verbal-ize that your league is all about fun with this name.

There Can Be Only One

There can be only one winner, that is. Unless you're handing out prizes for runners-up, nobody is going to care about second place. Why not make that clear from the start?

Also, this is a fun league name if anyone in your group happens to be a fan of the 1986 cult classic Highlander...or even the not-so-classic 90s television series of the same name. Alternatively, you could name your league There Can Be Only Saquon. Either way, everyone is battling for The Prize.

Oh, and if you're in the business of theming your team names, this one comes with some unique options. Mark Sanchez Villa-Lobos Ramirez, The Brian Quickening, Cuttin' Heads to Get Ahead—they're all fitting, and fun names for this league.

From A to Zeke

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Do you spend your offseasons scoring fantasy football news and evaluating rosters from top to bottom? Then this may be the right league name for you. Part of the fun of fantasy comes from the fact virtually any player can break out and make your season—players from A to Z, if you will.

This name is a play on Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, of course, but it could prove to be a problem if the two-time rushing champion doesn't end his holdout and suit up for the 2019 season.

If that happens, though, you could always pull a page out of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' playbook and rename your league Zeke Who?.

The Race to Avoid Last Place

This is a fun name if your league is the type that awards a punishment to the yearly last-place finisher. Perhaps they'll have to buy lunch for the whole league or pick up the tab on a night out. Or perhaps you have something a little more extreme in mind.

Either way, with this league name, you'll be letting everyone know the goal isn't necessarily to win the championship. It's to avoid coming in dead last.

Monday Morning Hangover

No matter what activities you partake in over the course of football Sunday, the next morning can leave you feeling less than stellar. This is especially true if your team got crushed in its fantasy matchup for the week.

Sure, you can hold out hope you'll mount a comeback during Monday Night Football, but sometimes such hope is futile. Oh, you're down 36 points and only have your kicker left? Yeah, you might as well chalk this one up as a loss.

You'll get bonus points here if you can convince your leaguemates to use thematic team names here. Sure, it'll still feel crummy when your Mixon Cocktails lose to the Strawberry Dakiris, but at least you'll get a chuckle out of it.

Other League Name Suggestions

The Dirty Dozen

No Luck Involved

The League of Ordinary Gentlemen

Sunday Funday

Gridiron Lateness

Freaks and Zekes

The Greatest Show on Paper

The Motley Crew

What's Your Fantasy?

RB/WR and Flex on 'Em

All in the Family

Playing for Keepers

The Unprofessionals