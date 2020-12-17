    Report: Chargers' Mike Williams Expected to Be Out vs. Raiders with Back Injury

    Tim Daniels
December 17, 2020
    Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams warms up before an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
    Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams isn't expected to play Thursday against the Las Vegas Raiders

    Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, a back injury will likely keep Williams from suiting up. 

    Williams is officially listed as questionable on the team's injury report after being a limited participant in practice the past two days. He left the Chargers' 20-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday after playing just two snaps.

    Williams has quietly emerged as terrific No. 2 receiver for the Bolts after making a limited impact as a rookie in 2017. He recorded 10 touchdowns across 16 appearances in 2018 before posting career-high totals in catches (49) and receiving yards (1,001) during the 2019 campaign.

    Through 12 games this season, Williams ranks second on the team with 572 receiving yards and four touchdowns. 

    Jalen Guyton, who has 40 receptions for 377 yards on the year, figures to see more targets in Williams' absence.

