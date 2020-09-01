Kentucky Derby 2020: Post Positions, Latest Vegas Odds and Picks After Post Draw

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The three front-runners to win the 2020 Kentucky Derby will start alongside each other from the outside posts.

Honor A. P., Tiz the Law and Authentic were drawn into posts Nos. 16, 17 and 18 Tuesday morning.

The trio of horses finished first, second and third in the Kentucky Derby qualification points, and fourth-place Ny Traffic will start to the left of Honor A. P. in post No. 15.

With all three lining up against each other, we could see a showdown between them from the second they leave the gates Saturday in Lexington, Kentucky.

Kentucky Derby Post Positions and Odds

Picks

1. Tiz the Law

2. Honor A. P.

3. Authentic

4. Ny Traffic

5. Max Player

Tiz the Law will try to become the first horse to win the Kentucky Derby out of post No. 17.

Despite the poor history from that position, the Belmont Stakes champion sits in an ideal position to conquer Churchill Downs.

Tiz the Law can either surge in front of his top challengers in clear air on the outside or follow the paths of Authentic and Honor A. P.

The oddsmakers believe the horse trained by Barclay Tagg is by far the best horse in the field, as he opened at 3-5 on the morning line. Tiz the Law has won each of his starts by three lengths or more, and if he gets off to a good start, he could surge in front of the field as he works his way inside throughout the race.

The Kentucky Derby favorite is in a unique position since his two main contenders will start to the left and right of him. Authentic and Honor A. P. are the only other thoroughbreds with odds lower than 10-1 in the field.

Art Collector may have been in that collection of horses, but he was scratched from the race Tuesday morning with an injury.

Max Player could have the best chance to finish in a high position from the inside posts. He finished third at the Belmont Stakes and is one of three horses with Triple Crown experience along with Tiz the Law and Sole Volante.

Max Player could be an intriguing long-shot pick, and at minimum, he should be considered as a top-five horse since he has some of the best results of the three-year-old horses around him on the starting grid.

In the last three years, the inside post positions have produced better results. The top two horses in 2017 and 2018 came from the single-digit starting spots.

A year ago, Maximum Security won the race from post No. 7, but he was disqualified after the race for an infraction.

Country House, who started in post No. 20, was crowned the 2019 winner after he originally took second behind Maximum Security.

If one of the three favorites captures the crown Saturday, they would follow Country House and Nyquist in 2016 as the most recent champions from the outside posts.

Statistics obtained from KentuckyDerby.com.