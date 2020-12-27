    Report: Chiefs' Tyreek Hill Likely to Play Through Hamstring Injury vs. Falcons

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 27, 2020

    FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Kansas City, Mo. It would be an understatement to the greatest degree to say that Chiefs wide receiver has had an eventful year, one marked by the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. Now, he’s hoping to return from a hamstring injury in time to help Kansas City win a fourth consecutive AFC West championship.(AP Photo/Colin E. Braley, File)
    Colin E. Braley/Associated Press

    Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is reportedly expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons despite dealing with a hamstring injury. 

    According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Chiefs "will monitor" Hill after he put in limited practice sessions Thursday and Friday.  

    Hill has established himself as one of the NFL's most dynamic playmakers since the Chiefs selected him in the fifth round of the 2016 draft. He entered 2020 with 41 total touchdowns in 59 career regular-season games, scoring in four different ways—receiving (32), rushing (4), punt return (4) and kick return (1).

    He's added 83 catches for 1,211 yards and 15 scores in 14 games in 2020.

    The 26-year-old Georgia native has remained mostly durable during his time in K.C. He missed four games last season with a shoulder injury. He'd previously played 47 of a possible 48 games across his first three years with the Chiefs.

    The Chiefs are one of the few teams in the league with the depth and playmaking ability to overcome losing a player of Hill's caliber if he can't make it through Sunday's game in full. Any type of an extended absence would create more concern as the team works to defend its Super Bowl title.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Dolphins Stun Raiders 26-25

      Miami gets the game-winning FG after Fitzpatrick replaces Tua in win

      Dolphins Stun Raiders 26-25
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Dolphins Stun Raiders 26-25

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Gruden Doesn’t Regret Late FG

      Raiders HC on settling for a field goal on their final drive: ‘I don’t regret it one bit. I just regret the results’

      Gruden Doesn’t Regret Late FG
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Gruden Doesn’t Regret Late FG

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Beathard: Win Meant Everything

      49ers QB after win on one-year anniversary of his brother's death: 'It means more than I can really put into words'

      Beathard: Win Meant Everything
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Beathard: Win Meant Everything

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      The Bucs Have Put the NFL on Notice

      After Brady's record-setting day, @MoeMoton discusses how Tampa Bay can make waves in the playoffs ➡️

      The Bucs Have Put the NFL on Notice
      NFL logo
      NFL

      The Bucs Have Put the NFL on Notice

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report