Report: Chiefs' Tyreek Hill Likely to Play Through Hamstring Injury vs. Falcons

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is reportedly expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons despite dealing with a hamstring injury.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Chiefs "will monitor" Hill after he put in limited practice sessions Thursday and Friday.

Hill has established himself as one of the NFL's most dynamic playmakers since the Chiefs selected him in the fifth round of the 2016 draft. He entered 2020 with 41 total touchdowns in 59 career regular-season games, scoring in four different ways—receiving (32), rushing (4), punt return (4) and kick return (1).

He's added 83 catches for 1,211 yards and 15 scores in 14 games in 2020.

The 26-year-old Georgia native has remained mostly durable during his time in K.C. He missed four games last season with a shoulder injury. He'd previously played 47 of a possible 48 games across his first three years with the Chiefs.

The Chiefs are one of the few teams in the league with the depth and playmaking ability to overcome losing a player of Hill's caliber if he can't make it through Sunday's game in full. Any type of an extended absence would create more concern as the team works to defend its Super Bowl title.