Kentucky Derby 2020 Post Positions: Complete Listing for Every Horse

Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law drew the No. 17 starting gate during the 2020 Kentucky Derby post position draw Tuesday morning at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

Eighteen horses made the final field for the 146th Run for the Roses. The race, which traditionally takes place on the first Saturday in May, was postponed until the first Saturday in September because of the coronavirus pandemic. It will be held without fans in attendance.

Here's a look at the complete field and their morning-line odds:

1. Finnick The Fierce (50-1)

2. Max Player (30-1)

3. Enforceable (30-1)

4. Storm The Court (50-1)

5. Major Fed (50-1)

6. King Guillermo (20-1)

7. Money Moves (30-1)

8. South Bend (50-1)

9. Mr. Big News (50-1)

10. Thousand Words (15-1)

11. Necker Island (50-1)

12. Sole Volante (30-1)

13. Attachment Rate (50-1)

14. Winning Impression (50-1)

15. Ny Traffic (20-1)

16. Honor A.P. (5-1)

17. Tiz the Law (3-5)

18. Authentic (8-1)

Tiz the Law's Triple Crown quest is unlike any in history.

Instead of two more races in five weeks, his dominant performance in the Belmont was followed by a six-week break that ended with another romp of the field in the Travers Stakes on Aug. 8. He will have enjoyed another monthlong hiatus before taking part in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

That said, he'd be the favorite regardless of the circumstances as the clear top horse in the three-year-old class. He's won all four of his races by at least three lengths in 2020 and won two of his three starts last year by at least four lengths.

His only loss came in the Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes at Churchill Downs last November. He returns to Churchill Downs for the Derby for the first time since that defeat.

If Tiz the Law triumphs Saturday, he'll head to the Preakness Stakes on Oct. 3 looking to become the third Triple Crown winner since 2015, joining American Pharoah and Justify.

Honor A.P., Authentic and Thousand Words lead the group of contenders who hope to pull off a major Derby upset. Art Collector, perhaps the biggest threat, was withdrawn Tuesday with a foot injury.

Dr Post, who finished second to Tiz the Law in the Belmont, isn't in the field and is instead a projected start in the Jim Dandy Stakes on Saturday. Third-place Belmont finisher Max Player does return and will look to exceed expectations again.

Post time for the Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday at 7:01 p.m. ET on NBC.