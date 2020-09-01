Fantasy Football 2020: Mock Draft for Top RBs, WRs, Team Names and More

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

While quarterbacks, tight ends, defenses and kickers clearly have value in fantasy football, wide receivers and running backs are typically the centerpieces of winning squads. This is why running backs and receivers dominate the early rounds of most drafts and why—with occasional exceptions—they are the top scoring positions in fantasy.

Today, we're going to focus specifically on running backs and receivers. We're going to go through a two-round mock draft focusing exclusively on these positions, examine some top RB and WR sleeper options and sort through some running back- and receiver-themed team names to juice up your fantasy league.

Choices are based on points-per-reception (PPR) scoring.

2020 RB-WR Mock Draft

1.01: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

1.02: Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

1.03: Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

1.04: Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

1.05: Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

1.06: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

1.07: Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

1.08: Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

1.09: Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

1.10: Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

1.11: Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

1.12: Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

2.01: Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

2.02: DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

2.03: Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

2.04: Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

2.05: Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

2.06: Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

2.07: Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2.08: Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

2.09: Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals

2.10: Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

2.11: D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

2.12: Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Thompson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

While the recent release of Leonard Fournette casts some uncertainty on the Jacksonville Jaguars' running back situation—Devine Ozigbo and Ryquell Armstead are likely to compete for the early-down work—receiving back Chris Thompson is worth a late look.

The 29-year-old was worth scooping up even before Fournette's release, as he's one of the top receiving backs in the NFL and familiar with offensive coordinator Jay Gruden's offense. Durability is a concern with Thompson, but production isn't.

In 11 games last season, the Florida State product caught 42 passes and totaled 516 yards. This means he averaged roughly four receptions and 47 yards per game. With no clear-cut starter in Jacksonville, he should see even better numbers in 2020.

Thompson should be viewed as a reliable middle-tier flex option, and with an average draft position (ADP) of 215, according to FantasyPros, he should be available at the back end of drafts.

DeSean Jackson, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

If you're looking for less of a deep sleeper and more of a starting option, look no further than Philadelphia Eagles wideout DeSean Jackson. Despite a fair bit of training-camp hype, he is still being undervalued in drafts.

According to FantasyPros, he holds an ADP of 162.

After missing the majority of 2019 with a sports hernia, the 33-year-old appears back to 100 percent in camp. He's also poised to be Philadelphia's No. 1 receiver in Week 1, as Alshon Jeffery remains on PUP and rookie wideout Jalen Reagor is dealing with a shoulder injury.

While it's unrealistic to expect Jackson to keep up the pace he had in Week 1 of last season—he caught eight passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns—he could have WR2-caliber production. At his current draft position, he's one of the biggest potential steals of 2020.

DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf is what one might call a high-end sleeper. With an ADP of 54—according to FantasyPros—he isn't being overlooked. However, he is a player with WR1 potential who can likely be snagged in the third or fourth round.

As a rookie, the 22-year-old caught 58 passes for 900 yards and seven touchdowns. Entering his second season, he's looking to be a virtually unstoppable force in the Seahawks offense.

"[Russell] Wilson in particular has been putting trust in Metcalf in one-on-one situations, and over and over again, Metcalf comes down with the ball even when the coverage is good," John Boyle of the team's official website wrote. "For as good as Metcalf was as a rookie, it's easy to understand watching him in camp why his coaches and teammates are so excited to see what he'll do in Year 2."

Metcalf should have little trouble racing past the 1,000-yard mark this season, and he could easily be a top-10 fantasy receiver if things go well. If he's sitting there near the bottom of Round 3, do yourself a favor and make the pick.

