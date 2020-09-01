Kentucky Derby Post Draw: 2020 Start Time, Entry Lineup and TV Schedule

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The Kentucky Derby has long been known as the start of horse racing's Triple Crown schedule. The winner of the race then looks for victories at the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes in an attempt to join an exclusive list of horses that have previously done so.

Not this year. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Kentucky Derby was postponed four months to the first Saturday of September. But the Belmont still took place in June, when Tiz the Law raced to victory and moved to two wins away from being the 14th horse to claim the Triple Crown.

On Tuesday, the post draw will take place to decide where each horse will begin at Churchill Downs. It also means we'll be another step closer to this year's event, scheduled to take place Saturday.

As this year's post draw nears, here's everything you need to know heading into the event.

Kentucky Derby Post Draw Information

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 1

Time: 11 a.m. ET

Live Stream: KentuckyDerby.com

Expected Kentucky Derby Field

Tiz the Law

Authentic

Honor A. P.

Ny Traffic

King Guillermo

Thousand Words

Max Player

Enforceable

Major Fed

Storm the Court

Attachment Rate

Sole Volante

Finnick the Fierce

Winning Impression

Necker Island

Mr. Big News

Money Moves

There have been some notable horses that have dropped out in recent days, meaning the expected field for Saturday is likely to feature 17 horses.

Dr Post, who finished second at the Belmont Stakes, won't be running Saturday, as Money Moves will instead represent trainer Todd Pletcher, a two-time Derby winner.

According to Byron King of the BloodHorse, Pletcher said the colt will instead race in the Jim Dandy Stakes, which could serve as preparation for the Preakness Stakes on October 3.

Shirl's Speight is also out of the Derby due to a cough, while Caracaro will miss the race because of a right front leg injury. Art Collector was a scratch Tuesday morning with a minor foot issue.

Still, most of the top Derby competitors are ready for the race, led by Tiz the Law. In seven career starts, he has been victorious six times, including at the Belmont Stakes and last month's Travers Stakes. He'll be the Kentucky Derby favorite as he looks to keep his Triple Crown hopes alive.

Honor A. P. is a top horse who didn't participate in the Belmont but could end up as a leading finisher in the Derby. Honor A. P. is trained by John Shirreffs, who won the Derby with Giacomo in 2005, and will be ridden by legendary jockey Mike Smith, who piloted Giacomo to victory and won all three Triple Crown races on Justify in 2018.

Trainer Bob Baffert is a five-time Kentucky Derby winner, which includes Triple Crown champions American Pharoah (2015) and Justify, and he'll have two horses in this year's race. His horses are Authentic and Thousand Words, and both could be solid contenders to be near the front of the field.

Although Baffert could tie Ben Jones for the most Derby wins with one more victory, that isn't his focus as he prepares his two horses for this year's race.

"I don't worry about the stats and records," the 67-year-old said, according to Bob Ehalt of the BloodHorse. "When I'm 85 years old and [wife Jill] is wheeling me around somewhere, then we can say, 'Hey, remember I got the record.' My job is to get horses ready so they can run their best race."

While these other horses are all strong contenders, Tiz the Law will be the one they'll all be looking to beat. He's finished races strong in the past, so if he's near the front toward the end, it wouldn't be surprising to see him emerge victorious again.

Then things would really get exciting as Tiz the Law would head to the Preakness looking to win the Triple Crown.