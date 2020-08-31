Rey Mysterio Suffered Torn Triceps Injury vs Seth Rollins, Murphy at WWE Payback

Credit: WWE.com

Rey Mysterio will likely be headed to the shelf for an extended period after WWE announced he suffered a torn triceps at Payback on Sunday.

Rey teamed with his son, Dominik, to defeat Seth Rollins and Murphy in a tag team match.

It's unclear whether WWE was looking to prolong the feud into its next major event, Clash of Champions on Sept. 27.

Mysterio was originally scheduled to face Rollins on Raw, with the winner advancing to a Triple Threat match to determine the No. 1 contender for WWE champion Drew McIntyre. Dominik replaced his dad and lost to Rollins.

WWE has shown a willingness to let ongoing feuds carry on in the background despite a long-term injury. Edge tore his triceps at Backlash in June but made it abundantly clear he still has unfinished business with Randy Orton.

Payback had the feel of a blow-off for Mysterio's storyline with Rollins, though.

He lost to The Monday Night Messiah in an Eye for an Eye match at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules and then watched as his son dropped his in-ring debut at SummerSlam. Payback represented the Mysterio family finally getting its revenge on Rollins and Murphy.

In retrospect, it proved to be a Pyrrhic victory of sorts for the elder Mysterio.