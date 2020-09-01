Retribution Strikes, Randy Orton Is No. 1 Contender and More WWE Raw Fallout

Retribution Strikes, Randy Orton Is No. 1 Contender and More WWE Raw FalloutSeptember 1, 2020
After SummerSlam and Payback took place one week apart, WWE is finally giving us a break between pay-per-views before Clash of Champions on September 27.
Some of Monday's Raw was devoted to the fallout from Payback, but most of the show seemed to be planting seeds and setting up feuds for the future.
One storyline that was kicked into high gear this week is the new feud between Aleister Black and Kevin Owens. The Dutch Destroyer attacked KO and led to Randy Orton getting an easy win.
Speaking of The Viper, he earned himself another WWE Championship opportunity by beating Owens in one bout before defeating Keith Lee and Seth Rollins in the main event.
We also saw another appearance by Retribution and the breakup of one of WWE's longest-standing women's tag teams. Let's look at the biggest moments from the show and what they mean for the future.
Aleister Black Is Targeting Kevin Owens
Black attacked Owens two weeks ago during an episode of The KO Show. It came out of nowhere and instantly turned him into a heel.
This week, Black returned to cause even more damage. As Owens was heading to the ring to face Orton, The Dutch Destroyer attacked him from behind and left him unable to put up a good fight.
This led to The Viper beating Owens in a matter of seconds. KO will not be happy about somebody costing him a shot at the WWE title.
A feud between two stars such as Owens and Black is both fresh and interesting. We have never seen them mix it up in a WWE ring before, and it will be our first chance to see how Black handles himself as a villain.
We probably won't have to wait until Clash of Champions to see them lock horns. In fact, they could have their first match as early as next week. Who knows? Maybe Black will get to align with his wife, Zelina Vega, at some point.
The IIconics Are Done
The women's tag team division is already thin as it is but for some reason, WWE decided it would be smart to break up one of the only established duos on the roster this week.
The IIconics battled Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott for a shot at the women's tag titles, but the stipulation also stated the losers had to break up.
This is a very rare occurrence. We have seen teams broken up by the draft before, but it's hard to remember WWE ever forcing a team to disband just because they lost a match.
Billie Kay and Peyton Royce have been together for their entire WWE careers. They auditioned together, came up through NXT together and traveled the world together.
Even if WWE wanted to push one of them as a singles star, it didn't need to break them up to do it. This seems like one of those ideas that sounded good when it was pitched but ultimately left most fans upset at the outcome.
Retribution Strikes Again
After making zero impact at SummerSlam and Payback, Retribution returned this week with an assault on Andrade and The Street Profits.
Angel Garza was able to escape with Demi Burnett, which will likely cause a rift between him and El Idolo at some point.
This might have been the most dangerous Retribution have looked so far. They came in, did their damage and left before anyone could stop them.
The problem is WWE still isn't giving us any information. If we are going to care about this storyline, we need to know who they are, why they are doing this and what their end goal is.
For a group dedicated to causing chaos, it sure seems to take its time between attacks. Management either needs to commit to this gimmick or bring it to a stop because it isn't as interesting as it should be at this point.
The New No. 1 Contender
Lee, Rollins and Orton each won individual matches earlier in the show to earn a spot in a Triple Threat bout to determine the next challenger to Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship.
The Viper scored the victory despite having already received an offer for a rematch from the champion last week. Rollins took the pin and Lee stayed protected by not taking the three-count.
While the outcome made the most sense out of all the possibilities, seeing Orton face McIntyre again is not going to make anyone care about Clash of Champions.
Unless The Viper is going to win the title, he would have been better off continuing his feud with Lee for another month. They had great chemistry at Payback, and it would be fun to see what else they could do together.
McIntyre was absent Monday after taking three punts to the head last week. When he returns and finds out he has to battle Orton again, he is going to be out for blood.