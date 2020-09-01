Retribution Strikes, Randy Orton Is No. 1 Contender and More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

After SummerSlam and Payback took place one week apart, WWE is finally giving us a break between pay-per-views before Clash of Champions on September 27.

Some of Monday's Raw was devoted to the fallout from Payback, but most of the show seemed to be planting seeds and setting up feuds for the future.

One storyline that was kicked into high gear this week is the new feud between Aleister Black and Kevin Owens. The Dutch Destroyer attacked KO and led to Randy Orton getting an easy win.

Speaking of The Viper, he earned himself another WWE Championship opportunity by beating Owens in one bout before defeating Keith Lee and Seth Rollins in the main event.

We also saw another appearance by Retribution and the breakup of one of WWE's longest-standing women's tag teams. Let's look at the biggest moments from the show and what they mean for the future.