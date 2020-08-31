Raiders Rumors: Prince Amukamara Released by Las Vegas; Signed Contract in May

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly released veteran cornerback Prince Amukamara roughly three months after signing him to a one-year contract.

Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the news Monday.

Amukamara agreed to join the Raiders in May after spending the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears. He recorded 53 tackles and did not pick off a pass while starting 15 games in 2019.

Pro Football Focus gave Amukamara a 67.5 grade last season, and his coverage skills were his biggest strength (10 pass breakups, 66.2 percent completion rate when targeted).

Amukamara, 31, was expected to compete for a starting job before falling out of favor with the Raiders coaching staff. The odds are he'll find another team to pick him up, but it's likely his days as a starter are over.

Amukamara's release means good things for 2020 first-round pick Damon Arnette, who could find himself in the Week 1 starting lineup. Trayvon Mullen is expected to start at the other cornerback spot.