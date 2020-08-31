Manti Te'o, Girlfriend Jovi Nicole Engbino Get Married in California

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Manti Te'o is married after a small ceremony with long-time girlfriend Jovi Nicole Engbino, according to TMZ Sports.

Engbino announced the news in an Instagram post along with pictures of the couple on a beach in La Jolla, California. She explained the changes that were made because of the COVID-19 pandemic:

"Yesterday I got to marry my best friend and the love of my life in an intimate beach ceremony. Although this was not how we envisioned our ceremony, it was perfect. We will be having our reception and celebration when Temples and venues open back up so we can share this special occasion with our families and I couldn’t be more excited."

Te'o is currently an unsigned free agent after seven years in the NFL with the Chargers and Saints. The linebacker is best known for his career at Notre Dame, where he finished second in Heisman Trophy voting in 2012.

He made national headlines when he said his girlfriend, Lennay Kekua, died during the football season, but it was later discovered she was not a real person. The 29-year-old Te'o has seemingly moved on and is now married to Engbino after about five years of dating.

"I couldn't give you the world but I think I did better...I gave you my last name and it looks good on you Mrs. Te'o," he wrote on Instagram.