Final Picks for Moxley vs. MJF, Jericho vs. Cassidy and AEW All out 2020 Card

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling All Out 2020 is set for Saturday on B/R Live, with the pre-show at 7 p.m. ET.

This is AEW's answer to WWE's WrestleMania, so one can hope it will be as big of a show as Tony Khan can deliver.

The coronavirus pandemic has certainly shaped the card in a way that likely never would have happened when this was originally planned, but AEW still has some major matches scheduled.

With FTR against Adam Page and Kenny Omega, MJF vying for Jon Moxley's title, NWA women's champion Thunder Rosa against Hikaru Shida and a Mimosa Mayhem Match, there's sure to be some great action.

Before the show starts, let's take one last look at all the matches on the card and give a final round of predictions for who will come out on top.

