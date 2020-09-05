Final Picks for Moxley vs. MJF, Jericho vs. Cassidy and AEW All out 2020 Card

Final Picks for Moxley vs. MJF, Jericho vs. Cassidy and AEW All out 2020 CardSeptember 5, 2020
All Elite Wrestling All Out 2020 is set for Saturday on B/R Live, with the pre-show at 7 p.m. ET.
This is AEW's answer to WWE's WrestleMania, so one can hope it will be as big of a show as Tony Khan can deliver.
The coronavirus pandemic has certainly shaped the card in a way that likely never would have happened when this was originally planned, but AEW still has some major matches scheduled.
With FTR against Adam Page and Kenny Omega, MJF vying for Jon Moxley's title, NWA women's champion Thunder Rosa against Hikaru Shida and a Mimosa Mayhem Match, there's sure to be some great action.
Before the show starts, let's take one last look at all the matches on the card and give a final round of predictions for who will come out on top.
Buy In: Private Party vs. Dark Order's 3 and 4
Previously, it was announced the Tooth and Nail Match would take place on the Buy In, but it's since been bumped up to the main card.
Its replacement is a random match between Private Party and two members of Dark Order, Alex Reynolds and John Silver.
Not only is there no foundation to this match to make it more than a random exhibition that you would normally see on AEW Dark, rather than even Dynamite, it's also somewhat defeated the purpose of something else.
Jurassic Express and The Young Bucks defeated Private Party and SCU on Dynamite to earn a match on the card. If Private Party was going to just get another match anyway, why not have it be against SCU? For that matter, why do that qualifying match at all?
This match is just there to have some in-ring action on the free portion of the night and its unfortunate something with more substance wasn't booked instead.
Prediction: Private Party wins.
Tooth and Nail Match: Dr. Britt Baker vs. Big Swole
Big Swole will finally get her hands on Britt Baker this Saturday in what's being called a Tooth and Nail Match.
Supposedly, this will be a cinematic match filmed at Baker's office and will be a Falls Count Anywhere situation. The dentist's office is certainly a frightening place for most people, so there's no way of knowing what awful tools could be used as weapons in this fight.
Since she'll be in her element, it's hard not to go with Baker as the favorite. She'll know the environment and how to wield the instruments at her disposal.
But in order to finish this story, it makes more sense for Swole to get revenge. It's a 50-50 split between whether or not AEW prioritizes this angle's logical conclusion or giving Baker heat and a bigger push following this.
Assuming there's enough time between now and Full Gear to give Baker the necessary wins to climb the rankings and earn a title shot, she can take a loss here. It's not a solid prediction, but it's enough of a justification to give the slightest edge toward Swole.
Prediction: Big Swole wins.
The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express
The Young Bucks are in an odd spot as their current storyline is with Adam Page and FTR, but they have to sit that tag team title match out. That's left them with nothing else to do in the meantime.
There doesn't seem to be any rhyme or reason for booking them against Jurassic Express for All Out other than to get everyone on the card. Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy aren't involved in this feud—at least, not yet.
But Nick and Matt Jackson came off more serious and tense on Dynamite this week. Perhaps this match's purpose is to further that and have them be more vicious in beating Jurassic Express so fans know they mean business.
Ultimately, since there aren't stakes to this fight, either team could win. However, the focus is definitely on The Young Bucks, so expect them to be victorious.
Prediction: The Young Bucks win.
Dark Order vs. Natural Nightmares, Matt Cardona and Scorpio Sky
It's disappointing the TNT Championship isn't on the line at this show and the substitute is a rather bland eight-man tag team match.
Dark Order decimated Cody after Mr. Brodie Lee took his TNT title. It will be interesting to see how The American Nightmare responds to that attack and if he'll be able to regain the championship.
Unfortunately, while that's the intriguing element to this story, we'll have to wait for that. In the meantime, this is filler to make Dark Order look stronger.
Cody's random assortment of buddies are here to fight on his behalf and get wrecked, likely with QT Marshall or Dustin Rhodes taking the pin to protect Matt Cardona and Scorpio Sky.
This won't amount to much and will probably be one of the lesser matches of the show that fans will forget about soon after, as it could have easily just been on a random episode of Dynamite, instead.
Prediction: Dark Order wins.
AEW Women's World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Thunder Rosa
It's easy to see the appeal for interpromotional fights like Hikaru Shida against NWA women's champion Thunder Rosa.
Without needing any build, AEW has what feels like a big match for All Out, since Shida isn't fighting some low-ranked enhancement talent just to defend her title.
NWA gets a boost from this, too, as the exposure Rosa will get on a bigger platform should only help draw more eyes to NWA events going forward.
As long as Rosa puts up a good fight, but ultimately loses, this is a win-win scenario. She can look strong enough that fans don't write off NWA as a lesser company, but AEW can keep its champion in-house.
Shida's belt is made for Britt Baker to eventually take, so she'll have to retain here, even if Rosa gets the last laugh and lays her out after the match to save some credibility or beats her in a non-title match down the line to even the score.
Prediction: Shida wins.
21-Man Casino Battle Royale
The Casino Battle Royale will return as 21 wrestlers fight for a future AEW World Championship opportunity.
Not every participant has been announced, but most of the field has been set. There are some heavy-hitters like Lance Archer, Brian Cage and Jake Hager, plenty of wildcards like Eddie Kingston and Darby Allin, and wrestlers with more finesse like Ricky Starks and Shawn Spears.
Nearly half the list could make for a viable contender, depending on who walks out champion at the end of the night. But the appeal of having a surprise entrant win is too much to ignore.
If it's going to be someone already announced, watch out for Archer. If it's a shocking debut, there's no telling who AEW may have picked up.
Prediction: Someone not currently announced will win.
AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Hangman Adam Page and Kenny Omega vs. FTR
There is absolutely no way "Hangman" Adam Page and Kenny Omega leave All Out with the tag titles. This is FTR's match to lose.
Page and Omega have had issues dating back before they even won the belts. They've been able to work through them so far, but tension is at its peak with Page being thrown out of The Elite by The Young Bucks.
Page's friendship with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler should come into play, too. They may even already be aligned, as Page could reveal himself the next member in this new Four Horsemen-esque group that is building.
Watch out for Page to cost his team the victory, either on purpose or by accident, with the fallout being a major story to track over the coming weeks.
Either Page's insecurities will get the better of him and he'll have to work his way back into The Elite's good graces to prove to his friends he's on their side, or he'll be firmly aligned with FTR and Tully Blanchard going forward.
In any fashion, the belts are going to the true tag team specialists.
Prediction: FTR wins.
Mimosa Mayhem Match: Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy
The Mimosa Mayhem Match can be won by pinfall, submission or by tossing your opponent into a giant vat of mimosa.
Win or lose, Chris Jericho is getting tossed into that tank. Anything less would be disappointing.
But that doesn't mean Orange Cassidy will win this match. Rather, Jericho can technically score the victory by pinfall or submission and be tossed into the pool post-match, possibly with some of his Inner Circle brethren, too.
That would be AEW's way of keeping Jericho higher on the rankings with a better win-loss record, but Cassidy will have put up a great fight and gotten the last laugh.
Prediction: Jericho wins.
Broken Rules Match: Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara
Matt Hardy hasn't been so lucky in his feud with Sammy Guevara. The Spanish God has gotten the better of him in nearly every exchange, including their recent tables match.
This time around, they'll be fighting under Last Man Standing terms. Since one of Hardy's catchphrases is that he'll never die, this should be a true test to see if he can always get up no matter how bad the punishment is.
That's extremely likely to happen, due to the other stipulation of this match. If Hardy loses, he'll have to leave AEW.
More often than not, those gimmicks are empty threats, which somewhat ruins the suspense. Unless there is a contract dispute or injury creating the necessity for that direction, that wrestler's career is almost always safe.
At worst, the end result is a temporary leave of absence with their return that invalidates the whole thing and makes it hard to fully invest in.
If Hardy loses, he'll likely say "Matt Hardy" is gone from AEW, but "Big Money Matt" or one of his other personas is still there, rendering the whole thing pointless. But if you're placing a bet, just go with Hardy getting his revenge on Guevara and winning outright.
Prediction: Hardy wins.
AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. MJF
From the company's beginnings, it was clear MJF was one of the brightest stars to watch out for. He's been consistent in his rise to the top, with only a few minor blemishes to his record.
Jon Moxley came into AEW already a name in the business and looking for a Paradigm Shift. He got just that over the past year, but he won't be able to use that specific finisher in this match.
By now, Moxley's had a long enough run as champion that if he were to lose, he won't look bad at all. He defeated Chris Jericho, took out Brodie Lee, retained against Brian Cage and Jake Hager and others. That's good enough.
MJF, though, looks poised and ready to go as the new top dog. He's young and probably won't hit his true potential for years to come, but he's already one of the best AEW has to offer, so there's no point in waiting to crown him the guy.
It wouldn't be unbelievable for Moxley to retain, even without his signature move, but in order for a true paradigm shift to take place, things have to continually change.
Prediction: MJF wins.
