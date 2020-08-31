Kentucky Derby 2020 Odds: Latest Betting Lines and Predictions

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Tiz the Law has been the gold standard of three-year-old horses in 2020.

The Belmont Stakes winner should be a hefty favorite by the time he enters the post for Saturday's Kentucky Derby.

Tiz the Law should face a stiffer test from the other top horses at Churchill Downs than he did at Belmont Park.

Art Collector, Honor A.P. and Authentic are among the underdogs that could end Tiz the Law's Triple Crown hopes before he reaches the Preakness Stakes.

Kentucky Derby Odds

Tiz the Law (6-5)

Art Collector (7-1)

Honor A.P. (8-1)

Authentic (10-1)

Max Player (17-1)

Thousand Words (17-1)

Ny Traffic (17-1)

King Guillermo (23-1)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Sole Volante (53-1)

Attachment Rate (53-1)

Enforceable (53-1)

Finnick the Fierce (53-1)

Storm the Court (53-1)

Winning Impression (61-1)

Necker Island (80-1)

Major Fed (80-1)

Money Moves (not listed)

Odds via Vegas Insider

Predictions

1. Tiz the Law

2. Authentic

3. Honor A.P.

4. Max Player

5. Art Collector

Tiz the Law has won five of his six starts dating back to October 2019.

The Belmont Stakes winner has proved that he can win despite facing a decent gap in between races.

He captured the Holy Bull Stakes February 1 and then won the Florida Derby just under two months later.

Following a near-three-month break, Tiz the Law dominated the 10-horse field at Belmont Park to win the first leg of the Triple Crown.

To stay fresh, the Kentucky Derby favorite ran at the Travers Stakes, August 8 and controlled a field with a few of Saturday's participants.

Tiz the Law will not provide you with the largest cash out of any horse, but he is the safest bet in the pack.

If you are looking to bet on Tiz the Law, it would be wise to lock that wager in earlier in the week before more bettors head in his direction and drop his price.

Art Collector and Authentic could push Tiz the Law from the start if they receive favorable post positions. The starting spots will be drawn Tuesday.

Art Collector is coming off back-to-back wins at the Ellis Park Derby and Blue Grass Stakes, while Authentic took first at the Haskell Stakes and second at the Santa Anita Derby.

The horse that beat out Authentic at Santa Anita, Honor A.P., could also be in the mix as the race nears its conclusion.

Honor A.P. has either finished first or second in his last three starts and will have plenty of experience on board with jockey Mike Smith, who has two Kentucky Derby victories.

Max Player could be the best horse aside from the top candidates to win. He may not have the quality victories of the other thoroughbreds, but he finished third at the Belmont Stakes and Travers Stakes.

While he isn't the top contender for victory, Max Player is worth keeping an eye on for trifecta and superfecta bets.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90



Statistics obtained from KentuckyDerby.com

