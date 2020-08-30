The Riott Squad Defeats The IIconics at WWE Payback 2020

Credit: WWE.com

Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan teamed up to defeat The IIconics on the WWE Payback pre-show Sunday.

Morgan hit the Jersey Codebreaker on Billie Kay, and Riott immediately followed with the Riott Kick for the victory over the former women's tag team champions.

Kay and Peyton Royce attempted to pit The Riott Squad against each other midway through the match. Morgan had her attention elsewhere when Royce knocked her off the ring apron. Royce then claimed Riott had hit her tag partner.

For a few moments, it looked like a conflicted Morgan would leave Riott high and dry.

The IIconics' strategy ultimately backfired. Not only did Morgan regain her focus, but she and Riott also look more unified than ever.

Bayley and Sasha Banks are defending the women's tag team titles against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax later on the Payback card.

Should Bayley and Banks prevail, The Riott Squad might have moved to the top of the list for the champions' next challenge.