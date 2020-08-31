Kentucky Derby 2020: Early Odds and Predictions for Entire Entry Lineup

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The Kentucky Derby is normally long over by September, but the COVID-19 pandemic completely shifted the horse racing calendar. Now, the most famous race in the sport is set for Saturday.

So, what are the betting odds? Who should you be targeting for a big win this weekend? Let's break it down.

Odds

Tiz the Law: 6-5

the Law: 6-5 Art Collector: 7-1

Honor A.P.: 8-1

Authentic: 10-1

Max Player: 17-1

Thousand Words: 17-1

Ny Traffic: 17-1

Traffic: 17-1 King Guillermo: 23-1

Sole Volante : 53-1

: 53-1 Attachment Rate: 53-1

Enforceable: 53-1

Finnick the Fierce: 53-1

the Fierce: 53-1 Storm the Court: 53-1

Winning Impression: 61-1

Necker Island: 80-1

Island: 80-1 Major Fed: 80-1

Money Moves: N/A

Odds via Vegas Insider



Preview

After Tiz the Law's Belmont Stakes victory—and an easy win at the Travers Stakes on Aug. 8—the horse will saunter into Churchill Downs as the prohibitive favorite. He's undefeated in four races this year and has won six of his seven races overall.

That lone loss did come at Churchill Downs last year, however. But jockey Manuel Franco and trainer Barclay Tagg aren't too worried.

"It doesn't bother me to return to Churchill Downs," Franco told Bob Ehalt of Bloodhorse. "He's a much better horse now than he was last year. I'm not worried about the track, even if it rains. He got over the slop good. He'll run on anything."

"He handled the track well," Tagg added. "I thought he had a hind leg slip coming out of the gate and he lost momentum and was boxed in all the way around."

Bettors not convinced by the favorite could use his lone loss at the track as a reason to pull for horses like Art Collector, Honor A.P. or Authentic.

"He really loves this track here at Churchill," Art Collector trainer Tommy Drury said, per HorseRacingNation.com. "He galloped pretty strong yesterday on his first day back at Churchill and turned in a really strong work today. The difficult part is out of the way and now we just need to keep him happy and healthy until Saturday."

And Honor A.P. trainer John Shirreffs and jockey Mike Smith have been happy with the workouts their horse has put in lately.

"He's fresh and happy," Smith told Jay Privman of DRF.com. "He did this all on his own. I adjusted a little on him and he took off, all on his own. I'm really happy. He did that all within himself. A happy seven-eighths. He gave me goosebumps all over my body. He's going in a happy and fit horse. That was above and beyond what I was hoping for."

There's always the chance that a darkhorse steals the show in Kentucky. But heading into the Derby, Tiz the Law is the clear favorite and Art Collector and Honor A.P. the main threats.

Prediction

Tiz the Law completes the second leg of the Triple Crown and sets up the chance to enter the history books at the Preakness.